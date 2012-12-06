In the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska In the Matter of the Estate of Susan A. Minton, Deceased Case No. PR-12-31 Notice of Informal Appointment of Personal Representatives and Notice to Creditors

Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of November, 2012, in the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska, Michael E. Sydow whose address is 779 N. 5th Street, San Jose, CA 95112, and William H. Sydow whose address is 510 Charles Dr., Sidney, NE 69162, were informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Representatives of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before the 5th day of February, 2013 or be forever barred.

/s/ Julie Krotz

Clerk of the County Court

Address of County Court:

Sheridan County Court

Sheridan County Courthouse

P.O. Box 430

Rushville, NE 69360

Michael T. Varn #14305

Attorney for Personal Representatives

P.O. Box 421

Gordon, NE 69343

Telephone: (308) 282-0780

Publish: December 5, December 12 and December 19, 2012