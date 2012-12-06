In the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska In the Matter of the Estate of Susan A. Minton, Deceased Case No. PR-12-31 Notice of Informal Appointment of Personal Representatives and Notice to Creditors
Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of November, 2012, in the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska, Michael E. Sydow whose address is 779 N. 5th Street, San Jose, CA 95112, and William H. Sydow whose address is 510 Charles Dr., Sidney, NE 69162, were informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Representatives of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before the 5th day of February, 2013 or be forever barred.
/s/ Julie Krotz
Clerk of the County Court
Address of County Court:
Sheridan County Court
Sheridan County Courthouse
P.O. Box 430
Rushville, NE 69360
Michael T. Varn #14305
Attorney for Personal Representatives
P.O. Box 421
Gordon, NE 69343
Telephone: (308) 282-0780
Publish: December 5, December 12 and December 19, 2012