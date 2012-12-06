Meeting Notice Mirage Flats Irrigation District Board of Directors December 11, 2012
Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Mirage Flats Irrigation District will be held at 8:00 a.m. December 11, 2012, at the Mirage Flats Irrigation District Office. This meeting will be open to the public. The agenda for this meeting is available for public inspection at the office of the Irrigation District, but the agenda may be modified at the public meeting when convened.
Dated this December 11, 2012
Colleen Brozek
Secretary-Treasurer
Published: December 5, 2012