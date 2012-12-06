Meeting Notice Mirage Flats Irrigation District Board of Directors December 11, 2012

Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Mirage Flats Irrigation District will be held at 8:00 a.m. December 11, 2012, at the Mirage Flats Irrigation District Office. This meeting will be open to the public. The agenda for this meeting is available for public inspection at the office of the Irrigation District, but the agenda may be modified at the public meeting when convened.

Dated this December 11, 2012

Colleen Brozek

Secretary-Treasurer

Published: December 5, 2012

 
More in this category: « Notice In the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska Estate of Marian R. Hoos, Deceased. Case No. PR 12-34 Rushville City Council Minutes November 26, 2012 »

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top