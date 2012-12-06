Notice In the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska Estate of Marian R. Hoos, Deceased. Case No. PR 12-34

Notice is hereby given that on November 26, 2012, in the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska, Joyce L. Pickett, whose address is 9 Delfelder Rd., Riverton, WY 82501, has been informally appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before February 5, 2013, or be forever barred.

/s/ Julie Krotz

Clerk Magistrate

 

Randy D. Cullers - #20972

Crites, Shaffer, Connealy,Watson & Patras, P.C., LLO

201 East Third Street, PO Box 1070

Chadron, Nebraska 69337

Published: December 5, December 12 and December 19, 2012

 
More in this category: « In the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska In the Matter of the Estate of Lloyd M. Shepardson, Deceased Case No. PR 12-22 Notice of Formal Hearing for Complete Settlement, and to Determine Testacy Meeting Notice Mirage Flats Irrigation District Board of Directors December 11, 2012 »

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top