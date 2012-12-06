Notice In the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska Estate of Marian R. Hoos, Deceased. Case No. PR 12-34

Notice is hereby given that on November 26, 2012, in the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska, Joyce L. Pickett, whose address is 9 Delfelder Rd., Riverton, WY 82501, has been informally appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before February 5, 2013, or be forever barred.

/s/ Julie Krotz

Clerk Magistrate

Randy D. Cullers - #20972

Crites, Shaffer, Connealy,Watson & Patras, P.C., LLO

201 East Third Street, PO Box 1070

Chadron, Nebraska 69337

Published: December 5, December 12 and December 19, 2012