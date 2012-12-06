In the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska In the Matter of the Estate of Lloyd M. Shepardson, Deceased Case No. PR 12-22 Notice of Formal Hearing for Complete Settlement, and to Determine Testacy

Notice is hereby given that a final account and report of administration and a Petition for complete settlement, probate of Will, and determination of heirs have been filed and are set for hearing in the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska, located at Rushville, Nebraska, on January 2, 2013, at or after 1:00 o’clock, p.m.

/s/ Kenneth Shepardson

Kenneth Shepardson,

Personal Representative/Petitioner

1851 630th RD

Gordon NE 69343

Tel. 308-360-0571

Michael T. Varn #14305

Attorney for Personal Representative/Petitioner

P.O. Box 421

Gordon, NE 69343

Telephone: 308-282-0780

Publish: December 5, December 12 and December 19, 2012