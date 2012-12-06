In the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska In the Matter of the Estate of Lloyd M. Shepardson, Deceased Case No. PR 12-22 Notice of Formal Hearing for Complete Settlement, and to Determine Testacy
Notice is hereby given that a final account and report of administration and a Petition for complete settlement, probate of Will, and determination of heirs have been filed and are set for hearing in the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska, located at Rushville, Nebraska, on January 2, 2013, at or after 1:00 o’clock, p.m.
/s/ Kenneth Shepardson
Kenneth Shepardson,
Personal Representative/Petitioner
1851 630th RD
Gordon NE 69343
Tel. 308-360-0571
Michael T. Varn #14305
Attorney for Personal Representative/Petitioner
P.O. Box 421
Gordon, NE 69343
Telephone: 308-282-0780
Publish: December 5, December 12 and December 19, 2012