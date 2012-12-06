Hay Springs City Council Minutes November 13, 2012

REGULAR MEETING

Mayor Ron Housh called the Regular Meeting of the Hay Springs City Council to order at 7:00p.m. Council persons Jessie Anderson, Terry Knapp and Marcella Hale were present. Randy Turman was absent. City Attorney Jamian Simmons was present and introduced Elizabeth Gregory as a new lawyer in their office. It was noted that the Open Meetings Act is posted.

Hale made motion, Anderson seconded to approve the minutes from the October 9, 2012 Regular Meeting. Anderson and Hale voted aye, Knapp abstained. Motion carried.

Knapp made motion, Hale seconded to approve the agenda for November 13, 2012 Regular meeting. All voted aye. Motion carried.

There were no concerns from the public.

Department reports were heard: George-Streets –Recommended new tires for dump truck for next year. Aaron-Water/Parks/Pool – He and George have been cleaning sewers, about half of the North side of town is done. All water meters are up to date and working. Took water samples on municipal well. Everything is winterized in pool and picnic tables are put away in the park. Marcella asked if there was a way to remove tumbleweeds from around the ball fields. Terry volunteered to help remove the tumbleweeds. Terry Knapp-SWANN - No meeting. Randy Turman-Lister-Sage – Randy was absent. Ron Housh-Mayor – None.

OLD BUSINESS

Well Update: Brad was present to give a report. Trying to get the crew to start piping and get foundation for the building done. There have been problems with scheduling and ordering of parts, but the crew should arrive tomorrow. The new well scan came back clean. Brad also gave information on the previous test drillings done in 1993 and 1994 by Sargent Drilling.

PADD Update: Terry reported on PADD; he has the questionnaire but thought it best to wait until new Council is sworn in. Tabled until January.

Verizon Antennae: Steven Wegman was present to discuss the new Verizon antennae agreement. The plan is to change out equipment to update to LTE. The tower analysis came back clean. It will be the same amount of towers, just updated equipment, which will give the same amount of coverage but provide higher through-put on data. Ron asked if they could replace the bulb in the beacon on top of the water tower. Wegman asked Ron to send an email and he would take that to his management and request it as a ‘good neighbor’ support to the city. Knapp made motion, Anderson seconded to accept the agreement with Verizon. All voted nay. Motion failed. Knapp made motion, Anderson seconded to accept the Verizon water tower antennae agreement if we can come to an agreement on maintenance of the FAA lighting system. All voted aye. Motion carried.

NEW BUSINESS

Hale made motion, Knapp seconded to approve claims as presented. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Knapp made motion, Hale seconded to approve the October Treasurer’s Report as presented. All voted aye. Motion carried

Great Plains: Jason Griggs from Great Plains was present to answer questions about the fiber optics they put in for the Verizon antennae update. It was originally agreed they would put the line in on the North side of the road, but due to circumstances, they placed it on the South side of the road. This was a concern for the city as it is on the same side of the road as the water main. Jason and Aaron measured today and found that the closest the Great Plains line is to the water main is about 8 feet. Griggs also addressed the alley and street that were torn up due to work completed by Great Plains. Griggs said Great Plains would cover the costs of labor and materials for those areas. George estimated $385 for armor coating on the alley and $94 for cement on the street, along with the man hours to do the work. Jason asked the city to send a statement of labor and materials to the address on his business card.

Health Insurance Review: Terry asked if there was any information on rate increases for the next year. Terry will ask Ted to come to the next meeting. Tabled until next month.

Invoices for Properties Mowed: There are four properties that were mowed by Quality Lawn Care. Hale made motion, Knapp seconded to have Jamian place a lien on those properties. All voted aye. Motion carried.

FALCO Approval: Hale made motion, Anderson seconded to accept the FALCO audit agreement. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Keep America Beautiful/Great American Clean-up: Knapp made motion, Anderson seconded to register for the Great American Clean-up. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Well in Park: Layne Christensen performed test pumping of the test hole located in the city park in early November. They were able to obtain 90 gpm at a pumping water level of 164 feet. Panhandle Drilling gave a quote to install a well in the park. Ron asked Aaron to confirm the quote is single-phase and to contact NPPD to estimate costs of a new service and report at the next meeting.

East Ward Council person – Elected/Appointee: Terry, on behalf of a concerned citizen, contacted the city attorney to ask about the city ordinance stating that no council person can also be an employee of the City. Krystyn Turman, who was elected for this position, is also an employee of Pioneer Manor which is city-owned. Jamian checked with League of Municipalities and they confirmed it violates a city ordinance for her to serve on the city council and be employed at Pioneer Manor. It was stated that Kyrstyn did contact Lesa before filing as a candidate and Lesa contacted the city attorney at the time who felt there would be no conflict. Ron stated that this is a sad situation for the city as Krystyn took the initiative to file and run for the position. The next step for the city is to request interested citizens of the East Ward to file for the position and the mayor will bring the names to the council for approval.

Executive Session: None

New Business: For next month’s agenda: Insurance, well in the park, Verizon tower.

Terry asked if the dividing line between east and west wards was moved prior to the election. Jamian will check on it.

There being no further business, Hale made motion, Knapp seconded to adjourn at 8:17 p.m. All voted aye. Motion carried.

