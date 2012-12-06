Meeting Notice Gordon Memorial Hospital Board of Directors December 19, 2012

Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Gordon Memorial Board of Directors will be held on Wednesday, December 19, 2012, at 6:30 a.m. in the classroom, agenda for which meeting, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the hospital Administration office during normal business hours.

/s/ Carol Balius

Chairwoman of the Board

Published: December 5 and December 12, 2012

 
More in this category: « Commissioners Meeting December 10, 2012 Meeting Notice City Council, City of Gordon, Nebraska December 13, 2012 »

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top