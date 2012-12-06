Board of Equalization Meeting December 10, 2012

The Sheridan County Board of Equalization will meet in the Commissioners Office, Courthouse at 9 a.m. December 10, 2012. The meeting will be open to the public. The agenda for the meeting will be continuously updated and available for inspection at the office of the County Clerk.

Sindy L. Coburn

County Clerk

Published: December 5, 2012

 
