Board of Equalization Minutes November 19, 2012

The Sheridan County Board of Equalization met in regular session at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Office, Courthouse. All members present. Krotz stated that the meeting would be conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Nebraska Open Meeting Act a copy of which is posted on the North wall of the chamber and brochures available on the guest desk. Andersen made a motion to accept the agenda. Kling seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye. Kling made a motion to approve the minutes of 10~22-2012. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote, Kling and Krotz aye, Andersen abstained.

Discussion was held on the School Dist. 3 and Leonard and Linda Smith Quit Claim Deed. This matter was tabled until Winter speaks with County Attorney Dennis King.

County Assessor, Trudy Winter presented the board with 2 correction sheets.

Kling made a motion to accelerate the taxes on a mobile home sold by Jerry Halverson and moved to South Dakota. Andersen seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Kling made a motion to approve the acceleration of taxes on personal property sold by the Lazy K-Bar Land & Cattle Company to Rising R LLC. Andersen seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Winter advised the board that the 2012 tax list had been ran.

Adjourn: 9:25 a.m.

Published: December 12, 2012