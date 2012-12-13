In the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska In the Matter of the Estate Of Caroline Sandoz Pifer, Deceased Case No Pr 12-11 Notice of Formal Hearing for Complete Settlement
Notice is hereby given that a final account and report of administration and a Petition for complete settlement have been filed and are set for hearing in the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska, located at Rushville, Nebraska, on January 2, 2013, at or after 1:00 o’clock, p.m.
/s/ Mary Ann Pifer Anderson
Mary Ann Pifer Anderson,
Personal Representative/Petitioner
4852 5th Street
Boulder, CO 80304-4761
Telephone: (303) 444-5308
/s/ Eleanor Pifer Hamilton
Eleanor Pifer Hamilton
Personal Representative/Petitioner
1142 97th Lane NW
Minneapolis, MN 55433
Telephone: (763) 767-1381
Michael T. Varn #14305
Attorney for Personal Representatives/Petitioners
P.O. Box 421
Gordon, NE 69343
Telephone: 308-282-0780
Publish: December 12, December 19 and December 26, 2012