In the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska In the Matter of the Estate Of Caroline Sandoz Pifer, Deceased Case No Pr 12-11 Notice of Formal Hearing for Complete Settlement

Notice is hereby given that a final account and report of administration and a Petition for complete settlement have been filed and are set for hearing in the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska, located at Rushville, Nebraska, on January 2, 2013, at or after 1:00 o’clock, p.m.

/s/ Mary Ann Pifer Anderson

Mary Ann Pifer Anderson,

Personal Representative/Petitioner

4852 5th Street

Boulder, CO 80304-4761

Telephone: (303) 444-5308

/s/ Eleanor Pifer Hamilton

Eleanor Pifer Hamilton

Personal Representative/Petitioner

1142 97th Lane NW

Minneapolis, MN 55433

Telephone: (763) 767-1381

Michael T. Varn #14305

Attorney for Personal Representatives/Petitioners

P.O. Box 421

Gordon, NE 69343

Telephone: 308-282-0780

Publish: December 12, December 19 and December 26, 2012