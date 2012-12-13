Commissioners Minutes November 19, 2012

The Sheridan County Board of Commissioners met in regular session at 9:25 a.m. in the Commissioners Office, Courthouse. All members present. Krotz stated that the meeting would be conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Nebraska Open Meeting Act a copy of which is posted on the North wall of the chamber and brochures available on the guest desk. Andersen made a motion to accept the agenda, Kling seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye. Andersen made a motion to accept the October 29, 2012 minutes with corrections. Kling seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

The board signed claim checks and audited and approved salary claims.

Andersen made a motion to accept Tom Shaal’s resignation from the Sheridan County Planning Commission. Kling seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye. The board decided to table the appointing of a new member until next meeting.

Road Superintendent, Tom Kuester presented the board with a resolution reference mowing and accessing mowing values. Kling made a motion to adopt Resolution 2012-21. Andersen seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Kuester advised that representatives from the Gordon Fire Dept. approached him reference the county’s help building up the ground around 2 towers. The ground around them has blown out. Kuester advised the board that they have helped with this previously before. The board gave Kuester permission to help with this.

Kuester requested to advertise for bids for 2 gravel trailers. The ones they have now are in bad shape. The board advised him to go ahead and advertise for bids.

R. D. Suthpen and Ed Dentler, members of the Board of the Heart of the Hills Fire District met with the Commissioners to ask about the means of funding fire districts. Some residents were concerned that they were being taxed twice for fire protection, once by the County and again by the local Fire District. The board explained that the County budget no longer includes tax support for local Fire Districts. The Fire Districts are no longer granted levy authority by the Board of Commissioners but go directly to the voters in their district for the approval of their proposed levy.

Dawes County Commissioner Stacy Swinney met with the board. Swinney was requesting their permission to present statistics from Sheridan County on caseload and prisoner days in our County Jail Stacy Swinney plans on testifying before State Judicial Resources Committee in reference for an assignment of a judge to fill the vacancy left by Judge Plantz’s retirement. The Board gave their permission.

Richard and Rita Anderson met with the board to discuss Richard’s health coverage during Richard’s medical leave of absence from the Sheriff s Dept.

Discussion was held on travel expenses (mileage, etc.) reference planning commission appointments. It was decided that the people could turn in claims to be reimbursed.

Building and Grounds Superintendent, Dwaine Sones demonstrated to the Commissioners and several County employees how to run the chair lift in the front lobby of the Courthouse.

Adjourn: 12:05 p.m.

Attest: Geri Landreth

Deputy Co. Clerk

James Krotz

Chairman

Published: December 12, 2012