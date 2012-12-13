Notice In the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska Estate of Joyce C. Dreyer, Deceased. Case No. PR 12-35

Notice is hereby given that on December 4, 2012, in the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska, Carol Jensen, whose address is PO Box 9131, Rapid City, SD 57709 and David Dreyer, whose address is 11070 Elk Creek Village, Piedmont, SD 57769 have been informally appointed as Co-Personal Representatives of this estate. Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before February 11, 2012, or be forever barred.

Julie Krotz

Clerk Magistrate

Patrick M. “Marty” Connealy #15366

Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson & Patras, P.C., L.L.O.

201 East Third Street, P.O. Box 1070

Chadron, Nebraska 69337

Published: December 12, December 19 and December 26, 2012