Notice December 2012 Nebraska Board of Parole Hearings
A total of 167 cases will be heard by the Board in December, 2012. The following cases sentenced in Sheridan County will be seen by the Board of Parole.
8:30 a.m. December 27, 2012, Nebraska State Penitentiary, Lincoln, Nebraska: Rodney E. Lowe, #61915 (Burglary).
Esther L. Casmer, Chair
Nebraska Board of Parole
Published: December 12, 2012