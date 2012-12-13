Notice December 2012 Nebraska Board of Parole Hearings

A total of 167 cases will be heard by the Board in December, 2012.  The following cases sentenced in Sheridan County will be seen by the Board of Parole.

8:30 a.m. December 27, 2012, Nebraska State Penitentiary, Lincoln, Nebraska: Rodney E. Lowe, #61915 (Burglary).

Esther L. Casmer, Chair

Nebraska Board of Parole

Published: December 12, 2012

 
