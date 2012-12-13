Notice of Certificate of Organization of Otte-Fish Family Harvesting, LLC

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned has formed a limited liability company under the Nebraska Limited Liability Company Act, NEB.REV.STAT. §21-2601 to 21-2653.

1. The name of the limited liability company is Otte-Fish Family Harvesting, LLC.

2. The name and address of the organizer of the limited liability company is: Daniel J. Otte 5812 300th Lane Rushville, NE 69360. The address of the principal place of business of the limited liability company is: Daniel J. Otte 5812 300th Lane Rushville, NE 69360.

3. The Company will engage in the business of owning and managing a custom harvesting operation; to engage in such business as may from time to time be determined by the managing member(s) and the operating agreement of the Company, and not otherwise forbidden by the laws of the State of Nebraska, for businesses to be conducted by a Limited Liability Company. The Company may own and manage business, residential or commercial real estate. The powers of the Limited Liability Company shall include all of those powers as set forth in NEB.REV.STAT. §21-2601 et seq., and especially §21-2603.

4. The Company commenced on November 27, 2012, and shall have perpetual existence.

5. The affairs of the limited liability company are to be conducted, controlled and managed by the following members: Daniel J. Otte, Sherry A. Otte, Kirk R. Otte, Elisha A. Otte, Ty L. Fish and Kelly L. Fish.

Published: December 12, December 19 and December 26, 2012