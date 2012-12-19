Notice of Organization Arapaho Ranch, LLC

Notice is hereby given that Arapaho Ranch, LLC, a Nebraska limited liability company, has been organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska. Its initial designated office is located at 3226 183rd Trail in Lakeside, NE 69351. The general nature of business is to engage in and do any lawful act concerning any and all lawful business, other than banking or insurance, for which a limited liability company may be organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska. The limited liability company was organized and commenced on November 19, 2012, and its duration is perpetual. The affairs of the company are to be conducted by its managers pursuant to an Operating Agreement duly adopted by the company.

Dated: December 4, 2012

Arapaho Ranch, LLC

By: /s/ Lowell J. Moore

Attorney for LLC

Published: December 19 and December 26, 2012 and January 2, 2013