Board of Education Minutes District No. 81-0010, December 10, 2012

TIME-PLACE: The regular meeting of the Board of Education of District No. 81-0010, Sheridan County, Nebraska, was called to order by Chuck Hinn, President, in the Conference/Board Room, located at Gordon-Rushville High School, 810 N. Oak Street on Monday, December 10, 2012, at 6:00 p.m.

MEMBERS PRESENT: Hinn, Kruger, Beguin-Strong, Willnerd, Hebbert, Burleigh. MEMBERS ABSENT: None.

AGENDA: It is moved by Willnerd, seconded by Beguin Strong, that the agenda for the meeting, all items of which were placed on it at least 24 hours prior to the meeting time as provided by statute, be accepted as presented.

Roll Call: Kruger YES, Hinn YES, Beguin-Strong YES, Burleigh YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd YES. Motion Carried 6-0.

PUBLIC FORUM: Audit Report for the 2011-2012 term.

MINUTES: It is moved by Beguin-Strong, seconded by Kruger, that the reading of the minutes of the District No. 10 Regular Meeting of November 12, 2012, be dispensed with and the minutes be approved as distributed to members.

Roll Call: Kruger YES, Hinn YES, Beguin-Strong YES, Burleigh YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd YES. Motion Carried 6-0.

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS: 1) Mr. Nelsen, 2) Miss Liggett, 3) Mr. Slama, 4) Mrs. Hensley, 5) Mr. Plummer, 6) Mr. Stetson.

FINANCES: It is moved by Willnerd, seconded by Kruger, that the District 81-0010 – Gordon Rushville General Fund bills in the amount of $ 734,760.23, be approved as presented.

Roll Call: Kruger YES, Hinn ABSTAIN, Beguin-Strong YES, Burleigh YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd YES. Motion Carried 5-0.

It is moved by Beguin-Strong, seconded by Hebbert, that the District 81-0010 Depreciation fund bills in the amount of $ 935.98, be approved as presented.

Roll Call: Kruger YES, Hinn YES, Beguin-Strong YES, Burleigh YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd YES. Motion Carried 6-0.

It is moved by Hebbert, seconded by Willnerd, that the District 81-0010 Lunch Fund bills in the amount of $ 40,102.54, be approved as presented.

Roll Call: Kruger YES, Hinn YES, Beguin-Strong YES, Burleigh YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd YES. Motion Carried 6-0.

It is moved by Kruger, seconded by Beguin-Strong, that the District 81-0010 General Fund Transfers from the Investment fund in the amount of $ 497,500.00, be approved as presented.

Roll Call: Kruger YES, Hinn YES, Beguin-Strong YES, Burleigh YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd YES. Motion Carried 6-0.

It is moved by Willnerd, seconded by Hebbert, that the District 81-0010 Depreciation Fund transfers from the Investment fund in the amount of $1000.00, be approved as presented.

Roll Call: Kruger YES, Hinn YES, Beguin-Strong YES, Burleigh YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd YES. Motion Carried 6-0.

Financial reports were reviewed.

2011-2012 AUDIT REPORT: It is moved by Kruger, seconded by Burleigh, to approve the 2011-2012 audit as presented.

Roll Call: Kruger YES, Hinn YES, Beguin-Strong YES, Burleigh YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd YES. Motion Carried 6-0.

POLICY NO. 4150 –4150A TEACHER EVALUATION POLICIES AND PROCEDURES: It is moved by Beguin-Strong, seconded by Kruger, to review and approve the Policy No. 4150 and 4150A – Teacher Evaluation Policies and Procedures as presented.

Roll Call: Kruger YES, Hinn YES, Beguin-Strong YES, Burleigh YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd YES. Motion Carried 6-0.

SURPLUS PROPERTY: No Action

OPTION ENROLLMENT: None

EXECUTIVE SESSION: It is moved by Kruger, seconded by Burleigh, to move into executive session at 7:10 p.m. for Teacher Negotiations.

Roll Call: Kruger YES, Hinn YES, Beguin-Strong YES, Burleigh YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd YES. Motion Carried 6-0.

It is moved by Hebbert, seconded by Beguin-Strong, to return to regular session at 7:36 p.m.

Roll Call: Kruger YES, Hinn YES, Beguin-Strong YES, Burleigh YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd YES. Motion Carried 6-0.

NEXT SCHEDULED MEETING: Regular Board Meeting – January 14, 2013 @ 6:00 p.m.

ADJOURNMENT: It is moved by Kruger, seconded by Hebbert, to adjourn the District No. 81-0010 meeting at 7:37 p.m.

Roll Call: Kruger YES, Hinn YES, Beguin-Strong YES, Burleigh YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd YES. Motion Carried 6-0.

Chuck Hinn

President

Karel Hebbert

Secretary

Published: December 19, 2012