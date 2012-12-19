Commissioners Minutes December 3, 2012

The Sheridan County Board of Commissioners met in regular session at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Office, Courthouse. All members present. Krotz stated that the meeting would be conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Nebraska Open Meeting Act a copy of which is posted on the North wall of the chamber and brochures available on the guest desk. Andersen made a motion to accept the agenda. Kling seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye. Kling made a motion to approve the minutes of 11-19-2012 with corrections. Andersen seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Andersen made a motion to appoint Marjean Terrell to the County Planning Board. Kling seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye. Terrell will fill the vacancy created when Tom Shaal moved to Box Butte County.

County Extension Educator Cindy Tusler made a presentation to the board on the benefits of the new varieties of buffalo grass as an option for renewing the courthouse lawn. These new varieties require less water and mowing than bluegrass and stay greener in the very high temperatures of mid-summer. The board gave their approval to the project and asked that Tusler work with Dwaine Sones on the process.

Road Superintendent, Tom Kuester informed the Board that the State has approved the replacement of the fire damaged Hunter bridge on 430th Trail with a culvert.

Assistant County Attorney Liz Gregory presented a request for subdivision of rural property. Kling made a motion to approve resolution #2012-22 authorizing the subdivision approval of part of Section 11, Township 32, Range 42 for Daniel and Kristine Thome. Andersen seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Under public comment the board approved the closing of the courthouse all day on Christmas Eve, Monday December 24 and all day on New Year’s Eve, Monday December 31.

Adjourn: 11 a.m.

Attest: Sindy L. Coburn

Clerk

James Krotz

Chairman

Published: December 19, 2012