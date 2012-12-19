Minutes of the Regular Meeting Northwest Rural Public Power District Board of Directors November 26, 2012, Unapproved

The Board met for a tour of the Substation construction and line builds at 9 a.m. and was joined by Terry Curtiss, Rolland Skinner, Russ Reichenberg, Ron Housh, Les Tlustos, Brad Johnson and Arlene Lahaye. The group inspected the work that has been done at the Rush Creek Sub, and the line going south to the Rolling Meadow Project. The group also visited the Gordon Substation to see the Mobile Sub that has been installed in preparation of removing the Gordon Sub transformer and shipping it in for repairs.

The regular meeting of directors of Northwest Rural Public Power District was held in the Conference Room of the District November 26, 2012 at 1:00 P.M.

The meeting was called to order by the president, Gary Fuchser. Directors who answered the roll call were Bruce Troester, Gary Fuchser, Mike Van Buskirk, Wayne Cobb, Lee Ahrens, Robert Rickenbach, and Jim Johnson.

Also present were Rolland Skinner, manager; Arlene Lahaye, office manager; Russ Reichenberg, line superintendent; Ron Housh, planning engineer; Les Tlustos, consumer services; Terry Curtiss, District Counsel, and Marjean Terrell.

The Open Meeting Law posting was acknowledged.

All votes are unanimous upon a roll call vote unless noted.

A motion was made by Wayne Cobb, duly seconded by Robert Rickenbach to accept the order of business as published and supplemented at this meeting; motion carried.

A motion was made by Robert Rickenbach, duly seconded Jim Johnson, that the minutes of the meeting held November 1st be approved as corrected; motion carried.

The manager reviewed the proposed Policy 0-11, Section 1, Basic Conditions. The proposed changes would allow for a partial Contribution in Aid of Construction payment if the construction cannot be done in the current construction year. A discussion followed with a motion being made by Lee Ahrens, duly seconded by Bruce Troester to approve the proposed changes to the above mentioned Policy; motion carried.

The manager reviewed the IBEW requests for wage negotiation. Since the contract time frame has moved from October to January the IBEW bargaining unit agreed to use the September CPIW for negotiations. A discussion followed. A motion was made by Bruce Troester, duly seconded by Robert Rickenbach to accept the proposed IBEW increase; motion carried.

Ron Housh asked the Board if they had any questions from the site visits in the morning.

Russ Reichenberg informed the Board of the work that has been done on the fire damage. Russ also stated that we still have several poles north of Hay Springs that need to be changed. These poles have been categorized as critical and less critical.

Ron Housh reported on the requests for the 2013 construction year. He has had requests for 2 diesel conversions, 2 well relocated, a couple new wells and a new residence. We also have to complete the Rolling Meadow Project the Rush Creek Sub and will still have some poles to replace from the fire.

Ron Housh updated the Board on the Gordon Substation transformer inspection. He had some pictures of the inside of the transformer. During the inspection nothing could be found that explained the gassing problem that occurred during the extreme load this summer. The transformer will be removed and shipped for repair. Ron then went over the estimates on reconditioning and rewinding if needed. Ron had four estimates and recommended that we accept Jerry’s Electric quote. A motion was made by Mike Van Buskirk, duly seconded by Bruce Troester to accept the quote from Jerry’s Electric and to rewind/condition the transformer; motion carried.

Rolland Skinner stated that with all the possible upcoming work and with the requests that have already come in for the upcoming construction year, he would like to ask the Board to be thinking of the possibility of being asked to extend the use of the contractor.

The office manager reviewed the October Cash Flow report. Graphs on purchased and sold power, demand and cash flow were reviewed. The Board was informed that we have been using our line of credit with CFC. A motion was made by Bruce Troester, duly seconded by Jim Johnson to accept the October financial reports; motion carried.

The Board was informed that Tom Beamon with CFC will be at our December meeting to discuss loan options. Rolland Skinner informed the Board that we have received documents from CFC on the Power Vision Loan and increasing our Line of Credit to two Million.

Les Tlustos addressed the Board concerning articles to be used in the Insert and as a direct mailing. These articles will address our implementation of the AMR System and an update on the Tri-State Lawsuit. The intent is to inform our customer of the time line for the AMR system and that these meters are the same as the existing meter, with the exception of the AMR System will be able to read the meter over the power line. We want to explain the benefits to both the customer and NRPPD. The other article is to update our customers on why we filed suit against Tri-State and inform them of the status. A motion was made by Robert Rickenbach, duly seconded by Jim Johnson to approve the articles; motion carried.

Russ Reichenberg reviewed the Safety Report for October. A discussion was held on the near miss that occurred along with the property damage by NRPPD personnel and non NRPPD personnel. Training that occurred during the month was reviewed. A motion was made by Jim Johnson, duly seconded by Wayne Cobb to accept the October Safety Report; motion carried.

Ron Housh informed the Board that the Week of December 17th will be the kick off for the AMR System. We will have some meters installed in the Gordon area on various lines and locations in order to test the system.

Russ Reichenberg told the Board that the radio system has been installed; the repeater is installed at the Dabney tower. He is not happy with the reception in the office. Desk sets have been ordered for the office, we are hoping this will help with the reception. Russ told the Board that the Company we purchased the system from said they will make it work.

Les informed the Board that Tri-State is conducting a residential survey.

Rolland Skinner informed the Board that he is planning his retirement in about a year, depending on the Tri-State issue.

Robert Rickenbach and Bruce Troester reported on the Basin Annual Meeting they attended. One speaker stated that the power supply will always have to have a coal mix. It’s just not realistic not to have coal as part of the generation.

At 3:53 PM a motion was made by Bruce Troester, duly seconded by Wayne Cobb to go into an executive session and move the session to the manager’s office to discuss NADC issues. Lee Ahrens, aye; Mike Van Buskirk, abstain; Bruce Troester, aye; Wayne Cobb, aye; Robert Rickenbach, aye; Gary Fuchser, aye; Jim Johnson, aye; motion carried. Mike Van Buskirk, Marjean Terrell, Ron Housh, Russ Reichenberg and Arlene Lahaye left the meeting.

At 4:25 PM Mike Van Buskirk, Marjean Terrell, Russ Reichenberg, Ron Housh and Arlene Lahaye rejoined the meeting.

At 4:30 PM those in the executive session returned to the conference room and a motion was made by Bruce Troester, duly seconded by Wayne Cobb to come out of executive session. Lee Ahrens, aye; Mike Van Buskirk, abstain; Bruce Troester, aye; Wayne Cobb, aye; Robert Rickenbach, aye; Gary Fuchser, aye; Jim Johnson, aye; motion carried.

At 4:35 PM a motion was made by Bruce Troester, duly seconded by Lee Ahrens to go into an executive session and move the session to the manager’s office to discuss NPSIG issues. Lee Ahrens, aye; Mike Van Buskirk, aye; Bruce Troester, aye; Wayne Cobb, abstain; Robert Rickenbach, aye; Gary Fuchser, aye; Jim Johnson, aye; motion carried. Wayne Cobb, Marjean Terrell, Russ Reichenberg, Ron Housh, Les Tlustos, and Arlene Lahaye left the meeting.

At 5:30 PM Wayne Cobb, Marjean Terrell and Arlene Lahaye rejoined the meeting.

At 5:34 PM those in the executive session returned to the conference room and a motion was made by Jim Johnson, duly seconded by Bruce Troester to come out of executive session. Lee Ahrens, aye; Mike Van Buskirk, aye; Bruce Troester, aye; Wayne Cobb, abstain; Robert Rickenbach, aye; Gary Fuchser, aye; Jim Johnson, aye; motion carried.

A motion was made by Bruce Troester, duly seconded by Mike Van Buskirk to appoint Lee Ahrens as voting delegate and Robert Rickenbach as alternate for the Midwest Annual Meeting.

There being no further business to come before the Board, the President declared the meeting adjourned at 5:42 P.M..

Approved: President

Signed: Secretary

Published: December 19, 2012