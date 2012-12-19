Gordon-Rushville Public Schools District 10 Invoices Dec. 2012

Description, Vendor Name, Amount Checking 1, Fund: 10, District 10.

Guidance Other, Act 495.00; Purchased Srvcs/Birth-2, Alliance Physical Therapy 125.00; Purchased Srvcs/Vogel,Bauer, Alliance Public Schools 1,435.75; Textbooks, Amazon Credit Plan 878.47; Telephone, As Central Services 222.15; Telephone, Avaya 135.18; Property Insurance, Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Companies 11,298.00; Transportation, Burbach, Joel 7.50; Principal Supplies, Cardmember Service 834.83; Rentals Or Leases, Century Business Leasing, Inc. 334.52; Teach Supplies, Rentals Or Leases, Century Business Products, Inc. 3,479.71; Teach Other, Chadron State College Music Program 400.00; Operation Supplies, Chemical Santizing Systems Ltd 31.66; Water And Sewer, City Of Gordon 412.40; Water And Sewer, City Of Rushville 622.10; Principal Supplies, Copy Shoppe, The 7.58; Operation Other, Culligan Water Conditioning 18.00; Operation Supplies, Culligan Water Conditioning 10.00; Accounting & Auditing, Dana F Cole & Co,Llp 19,500.00; Travel Expens, Dykhouse, Alana 10.64; Repairmen, Eddies Truck Sales,Inc. 464.73; Contracted Or Secured, Eitler, Gary 1,333.33; Purchased Pupil Services, Esu 13 Soar 11,538.52; Operation Supplies, Farmer’s Coop 201.29; Pupil Services, Funk, M.S., Ccc-Slp, Meggin 5,888.85; Telephone, Golden West Telecommunications 106.47; Principal Supplies, Goot Time Attractions 227.72; Transportation Other, Gordon Memorial Hospital 197.00; Sped Class Supplies, Gordon Super Foods 34.15; Telephone, Great Plains Communications Inc. 613.39; Teach Supplies, Grocery Mart 251.49; Legal Services, Harding & Shultz P.C., L.L.O. 541.50; Operation Supplies, Hillyard Floor Care Supply 1,219.48; Operation Supplies, Hinns Gordon Auto Parts 280.40; Operation Supplies, Hinns Hardware & Furniture 351.36; Tires And Parts, Hinns Rushville Auto 7.69; Hoby Registration, Hoby Registration 325.00; Tires And Parts, Husker Auto Parts 49.99; Operation Supplies, Ideal Linen Supply 1,723.03; Teach Supplies, Ideal Market 118.42; Travel Expense, Janssen, Leah 7.43; Administration Supplies, Jaymar Business Forms Inc 97.05; Operation Supplies, John Deere Financial 115.65; Operation Supplies, Kitchen Parts Plus 163.10; Teach Travel, Lincoln Heights Hotel 462.00; Operation Supplies, Loup Valley Lighting 4,262.56; Principal Other, Readers Meals, Kndrgrtn Snacks/Milk, Lunch Program 1,810.75; Teach Supplies, Mar Bow Music 43.05; Operation Supplies, Mar Co Products Inc 395.50; Operation Repairs, Metal Products Co 1,027.61; Operation Supplies, Mid-American Research Chemical 395.50; Ec Wrkshp, Ne Dept Of Education 60.00; Teach Other, Ne Music Educators Assoc. 579.00; Electricity, Ne Public Power District 6,342.46; Board Supplies, Ne Total Office 31.25; Administration Supplies, Ne. Council Of School Attorneys 80.00; Operation Other, Ne. Public Health Environmental Lab. 79.00; Guidance Fees, Nebraska Leadership Seminar, Inc. 300.00; Purchased Pupil Services, Occupational Therapy Services Inc 2,616.92; Repairmen, Omaha Truck Center 152.34; Prncipal Supplies, Oriental Trading Company 95.74; Teach Supplies, Pacific Steel & Recycling 581.10; Operation Supplies, Panhandle Sales & Service,Llc 121.00; December Payroll, Payroll Account 629,921.82; Teach Other, Pepwear, Llc 130.00; Postage, Principal Other Fees, Petty Cash 165.00; Postage, Pitney Bowes Inc. 127.98; Health Supplies, Plak Smacker 155.52; Electricity, Prema 56.50; Contracted Or Secured, Presto X Company 210.68; Repairmen, Rapid Refrigeration, Llc 501.61; Postage, Reserve Account 1,000.00; Operation Supplies, Rushville Service Center 130.20; Advertising And Printing, Sandhills News, Inc 115.72; Gas, Sandoz, Cindy 28.73; Operation Supplies, Shiffler Equipment Sales Inc 348.91; Other Technical Services, Software Unlimited Inc 300.00; Fuel, Sourcegas 5,985.92; Telephone, Sprint 84.53; Health Supplies, Stockmens Drug Co 207.63; Clinton, Swann 22.13; Other Technical Services, Timecentre 243.75; Teach Supplies, True Value 1,025.22; Telephone, Verizon Wireless 204.60; Telephone, Viaero Wireless 54.67; Water And Sewer, Village Of Merriman 43.50; Gas And Oil, Westco 5,656.80; Purchased Pupil Services, Western Nebraska Behavioral Health 2,487.50. Fund Total: 734,760.23. Checking Account Total: 734,760.23.

Published: December 19, 2012