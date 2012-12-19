Gordon City Council Minutes December 13, 2012

Notice of the meeting was given to advance by publication in the Sheridan County Journal Star, the designated method for giving notice as shown by the affidavit of publication on file in the City Clerk’s office. Agendas of the meeting were simultaneously given to the Mayor and all members of the Council. All proceedings hereafter shown were taken while the convened meeting was open to the attendance of the public.

A meeting of the City Council of the City of Gordon was called to order at 6:00 p.m., Dec. 13, 2012, in the Council Chambers of the City Auditorium. The Mayor noted the location of the Open Meetings Laws poster in the back of the room.

Present: Morgan, Russell, Bounous, and Evans. Absent: Shetler.

Motion by Bounous, seconded by Evans to approve the minutes of the previous meeting. Ayes: Russell, Bounous, Evans, and Morgan.

Motion by Evans, seconded by Morgan to approve the October treasurer’s report. Ayes: Bounous, Evans, Morgan, and Russell.

Motion by Evans, seconded by Bounous to approve the November treasurer’s report. Ayes: Evans, Morgan, Russell, and Bounous.

Motion by Bounous, seconded by Morgan to approve the bills. Ayes: Morgan, Russell, Bounous, and Evans.

Abbreviations for the legal: EX, Expense; FE, Fee; GR, Groceries; MI, Mileage; RE, Reimbursement; RPT, Report; SA, Salaries; SE, Services; SU, Supplies.

PAID BILLS: RS1065, GMHS-Anita Yardley, SU, $37.00; EFTPS, FNBO, FE, $43.05; EFTPS, NE Dept Revenue, RE, $2,639.82; 39937, Payroll Fund, SA, $27,173.73; 39938, Customized Billing, SE, $330.00; 39939, Frank Ferguson, SE, $645.00; 39940, Fred Hlava, RE, $320.00; 39941, Fred Hlava, RE, $320.00; 39942, North Co, SU, $225.71; 39943, US Welding, SE, $20.94; 39944, Airport Authority, RE, $162.81; 39945, Airport Bond Savings, RE, $151.46; 39946, Cooking Light, SU, $24.00; 39947, Handyman, SU, $13.98; 39948, Fleet Services, SU, $1,840.62; 39949, Ingram, SU, $84.94; 39950, Library Petty Cash, RE, $50.03; 39951, Rainbow Printing, SU, $310.00; 39952, Special Assessment Bond Fund, RE, $501.60; 39953, Viaero, SE, $109.76; 39954, Xerox, EX, $104.85; 39955, CNH Capital, SU, $150.44; 39956, NWRPPD, SE, $2,700.88; 39957, Petty Cash, RE, $514.55; 39958, True Value, SU, $41.93; 39959, US Welding, SE, $20.00; 39960, Ken Ward , RE, $213.63; 39961, Westco, SU, $799.80; 39962, Western NE Community College, SE, $4,500.00; 39963, Payroll Fund, SA, $27,535.68; 39964, BC/BS, EX, $9,579.98; 39965, Frank Ferguson, SE, $90.00; 39966, Great Plains Communications, SE, $222.27; 39967, Source Gas, SE, $1,016.23; 39968, Viaero, SE, $132.20; 39969, City of Gordon, RE, $71.80; 39970, Bill Stratman, RE, $4.10; 39971, Juan Sarmiento, RE, $4.10; 39972, USPS, SE, $178.76; 39973, James L Zimmerman, EX, $57,221.37; 39974, Bound Tree, SU, $543.41; 39975, Frank Ferguson, SE, $220.00; 39976, NE Dept of Equality, FE, $100.00; 39977, Verizon, SE, $127.37; 39978, Payroll Fund, SA, $26,433.68. Total December Paid Bills: $167,531.48.

UNPAID BILLS: 39979, Chris Anderson, RE, $50.00; 39980, Alco, SU, $42.11; 39981, Alamar, SU, $272.30; 39982, Baker & Associates, SE, $314.01; 39983, Dan Bishop, RE, $50.00; 39984, Bound Tree, SU, $35.40; 39985, Jeff Brewer, RE, $50.00; 39986, Barco, SU, $1,472.82; 39987, City of Chadron, SE, $45.00; 39988, Customized Billing, SE, $495.00; 39989, Crescent Supply, SU, $156.00; 39990, Coe Equipment, SU, $401.15; 39991, Classic Quick Lube, SE, $14.00; 39992, Croell, SU, $281.50; 39993, Scott Downing, RE, $50.00; 39994, Emergency Medical Products, SU, $570.77; 39995, First National Bank of Omaha, SU, $759.80; 39996, First Wireless, SE, $675.00; 39997, Feld-Fire, SU, $387.00; 39998, Great Plains Communications, SE, $1,199.89; 39999, CM Co, SE, $342.50; 40000, Hinn’s Auto Supply, SU, $133.06; 40001, Homestead Building Supply, SU, $240.20; 40002, Hillyard, SU, $561.43; 40003, Hawkins, SU, $1,620.48; 40004, Husker Auto Parts, SU, $197.45; 40005, HD Waterworks, SU, $718.30; 40006, Clay Heath, RE, $50.00; 40007, Insurance Fund, EX, $8,941.67; 40008, Ideal Linen, SE, $109.36; 40009, Jay’s Tire & Lube, SU, $499.72; 40010, Jefco Glass, SE, $20.12; 40011, Kelly Construction, SU, $813.76; 40012, Kone Inc, SE, $608.37; 40013, FALCO, SE, $5,000.36; 40014, Midland Telecom Inc, SE, $498.50; 40015, Mid-American Benefits, EX, $112.50; 40016, Med-Tech Resources, SU, $892.51; 40017, Rob Menacher, RE, $51.07; 40018, Mike Morgan, RE, $50.00; 40019, NPPD, SE, $6,616.16; 40020, NW Pipe Fittings, SU, $56.44; 40021, NE Rural Water, EX, $200.00; 40022, Newman Traffic Signs, SU, $1,313.72; 40023, Neutron, SU, $136.45; 40024, Otte Feeds, SU, $26.00; 40025, Omaha World Herald, SU, $65.78; 40026, Powerplan, SU, $1,691.90; 40027, POAN, FE, $90.00; 40028, Jean Parker, RE, $50.00; 40029, Shane Pascale, RE, $50.00; 40030, Pine Ridge Land Surveys, SE, $425.00; 40031, Quill, SU, $112.95; 40032, Rushville Service Center, SE, $50.00; 40033, Rescue Squad Repair Fund, RE, $45.68; 40034, R & L Irrigation, SE, $170.00; 40035, NE Public Health Env Lab, SE, $76.00; 40036, Superfoods, SU, $45.26; 40037, Sheridan County Journal Star, SE, $139.96; 40038, Smith, King, & Simmons, SE, $200.00; 40039, Sasse Vet Clinic, RE, $40.00; 40040, S & L Gas, SU, $1,512.05; 40041, Timber Line, SE, $142.50; 40042, True Value, SU, $1,405.49; 40043, USPS, SE, $220.00; 40044, US Welding Inc, SU, $87.50; 40045, Ken Ward, RE, $50.00; 40046, Westco, SU, $1,135.33; 40047, Water Reserve USDA, RE, $1,600.00; 40048, Vidacare, SU, $2,402.50; 40049, Water System Impr Project, EX, $15,800.00; 40050, Barb Winter, SE, $92.38; 40051, Xerox, EX, $479.06. Total December Unpaid Bills: $65,311.22. Total December Paid Bills: $167,531.48. Total December Bills: $232,842.70.

City Employee Herb Truax has given notice of his plans to retire at the end of December 2012. He has been employed by the city for over 29 years. Council will recognize him at the January council meeting for all he has done for the City of Gordon.

Council was given the fiscal year end Perpetual Care Report. Motion by Bounous, seconded by Morgan to accept the report as presented, and extend their thanks to Jim Smith for all of his hard work on the Perpetual Care Board. Ayes: Russell, Bounous, Evans, and Morgan.

Council has received several requests from local liquor license holders to extend liquor sale hours for SuperBowl Sunday, February 3, 2013. After some discussion, motion by Evans, seconded by Bounous, to allow all Gordon liquor license holders to sell alcohol on Sunday, February 3, 2013, as allowed by Nebraska State Statute. Ayes: Bounous, Evans, Morgan, and Russell.

Laveta Edwards and Carol Metzger have agreed to fill the vacancies on the Housing Authority Board left by the resignations of Marla Ledgerwood and Mike Shald. Motion by Morgan, seconded by Evans to appoint Laveta Edwards and Carol Metzger to the Gordon Housing Authority. Ayes: Evans, Morgan, Russell, and Bounous.

Motion by Morgan, seconded by Bounous to make the following board appointments with gratitude for their service. Ayes: Morgan, Russell, Bounous, and Evans.

Planning Commission: (3-year term) Carol Metzger, Jerry Krasomil, and Ellie Mockerman.

Human Relations Board: (3-year term) Travis Benson, Father James Joseph, and Jason Hurd.

Board of Adjustment: (3-year term) Mike Kacere.

Perpetual Care Board: (3-year term) Neal Ziller.

Police Review Board: (3-year term) Marvin Bussinger and Harlen Wheeler.

Motion by Bounous, seconded by Morgan, to approve Resolution 2012-09. Ayes: Russell, Bounous, Evans, and Morgan.

RESOLUTION 2012-09

WHEREAS, the Local Pride Packing Plant ceased to operate on September 14, 2008, and

WHEREAS, the defunct business has created a cause of action for unpaid real estate taxes owed in the amount of $57, 221.37, and

WHEREAS, the City of Gordon secured financing from the First National Bank, Gordon, NE, to pay the unpaid real estate taxes as set forth in Tax Sale Certificates No. 1623-1624-1625,

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Mayor and City Council hereby ratify the financing in the amount of $60,000.00 with the First National Bank on December 3, 2012.

Passed and approved this 13th day of December, 2012.

/s/ Nancy I Russell

Mayor

ATTEST: /s/ Kim Buchan

City Clerk

Vice-Mayor Dr. Joseph Shetler has submitted his letter of resignation to the council. He and his wife are leaving Gordon to pursue a new chapter of their lives in Oklahoma. With many thanks for all of his many years of dedication to the City of Gordon and all of its citizens, motion by Morgan, seconded by Bounous, to accept Dr. Shetler’s resignation. Ayes: Bounous, Evans, Morgan, and Russell. Mayor Nancy Russell then called for a special meeting to be held on Wednesday, December 19, 2012 at 5:30 pm in the council chambers for the purpose of filling the vacancy left by Dr. Shetler. The meeting notice will be posted in three places – the City Office, First National Bank, and the Gordon Post Office.

The last election left two vacancies on the Airport Authority. Motion by Bounous, seconded by Morgan to authorize the mayor to appoint Roger Bowman and Les Evert to the Airport Authority. Ayes: Evans, Morgan, Russell, and Bounous.

The resignation of Dr. Shetler has also left the Council Representative seat on the Perpetual Care Board vacant. Motion by Bounous, seconded by Evans to allow Mayor Russell to appoint Nancy Russell to the Perpetual Care Board. Ayes: Morgan, Russell, Shetler, and Bounous.

Motion by Morgan, seconded by Bounous to appoint Mayor Nancy Russell, City Manager Fred Hlava, Police Chief Jeff Brewer, and Jerry Larson to the Health Care Board. Ayes: Russell, Bounous, Evans, and Morgan. One seat is left vacant, which must be filled by a physician or health care provider. City Manager Fred Hlava has contacted Jim Lebrun, the hospital administrator, and asked him to recommend a local physician or health care provider to fill this seat.

Dr. Joe Shetler has also resigned from the Planning Commission. Motion by Evans, seconded by Bounous, to allow Mayor Russell to appoint Tony Meyer to the Planning Commission. Ayes: Bounous, Evans, Morgan, and Russell.

Council was also given several FYI items including the December 2012 EnergyWise tip, the PACE September financial report, and the November police statistics.

Motion by Bounous, seconded by Morgan to go into executive session at 6:40 to discuss real estate negotiations. It was reiterated for the record, a second time, that the only matter to be discussed in executive session will be real estate negotiations. Ayes: Shetler, Bounous, Evans, Morgan, and Russell.

The council reconvened in regular session at 7:05 pm. With no action taken, motion by Bounous, seconded by Morgan to adjourn. Ayes: Evans, Morgan, Russell, and Bounous.

/s/ Kim Buchan

City Clerk

/s/ Nancy I Russell

Mayor

I, the undersigned, City Clerk for the City of Gordon, Nebraska hereby certify that the foregoing is a true and correct copy of the proceedings had and c\done by the Mayor and Council on December 13, 2012; that all of the subjects included in the foregoing proceedings were contained in the agenda for the meeting, kept continuously current and available for inspection at the office of the City Clerk; that such subjects were contained in said minutes of the Mayor and Council of the City of Gordon from which the foregoing proceedings have been extracted were in written form and available for public inspection within ten working days and prior to the next convened meeting of said body; that all news media requesting notification of the time and place of said meeting and the subjects to be discussed at said meeting.

/s/ Kim Buchan

City Clerk

Published: December 19, 2012