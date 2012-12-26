Board of Equalization Minutes December 10, 2012

The Sheridan County Board of Equalization met in regular session at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Office, Courthouse. All members present. Krotz stated that the meeting would be conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Nebraska Open Meeting Act a copy of which is posted on the North wall of the chamber and brochures available on the guest desk. Andersen made a motion to accept the agenda. Kling seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye. Kling made a motion to accept the minutes of 11-19- 2012. Andersen seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

County Assessor Trudy Winter presented the board with 4 correction sheets. Kling made a motion to remove a mobile home from the tax list for Jerry Halverson. Andersen seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Kling made a motion to remove personal property from the tax list for Lazy K-Bar Land & Cattle Co. Andersen seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Andersen made a motion to correct the usage from dry crop acres to grass for Edward J & Glenna N Vodicka on Section 17-Township 32-Range 44. Kling seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Andersen made a motion to correct the usage from dry crop acres to grass for Edward J & Glenna N Vodicka on SW1/4 Section 8-Township 32- Range 44. Kling seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Adjourn: 9:30 a.m.

Attest: Sindy L. Coburn

Clerk

James Krotz

Chairman

Published: December 26, 2012