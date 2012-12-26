Commissioners Minutes December 10, 2012

The Sheridan County Board of Commissioners met in regular session at 9:30 a.m. in the Commissioners Office, Courthouse. All members present. Krotz stated that the meeting would be conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Nebraska Open Meeting Act a copy of which is posted on the North wall of the chamber and brochures available on the guest desk. Andersen made a motion to accept the agenda striking Barb VanKerrebrook. Kling seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye. Andersen made a motion to approve the minutes with the corrections. Kling seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Road Superintendent, Tom Kuester informed the board that they got 500 ton of milling’s from the State and stock piled them at Lakeside.

Kuester stated that SWANN is wanting the County to level the Rushville site with a dozer to clean it up. The board agreed.

The board did a quarterly jail inspection. No findings.

Adjourn: 11:30 a.m.

Attest: Sindy L. Coburn

Clerk

James Krotz

Chairman

Published: December 26, 2012