Minutes for Hay Springs City Council Meeting December 11, 2012

REGULAR MEETING

Mayor Ron Housh called the Regular Meeting of the Hay Springs City Council to order at 7:00p.m. Council persons Jessie Anderson, Terry Knapp, Randy Turman and Marcella Hale were present. City Attorney Jamian Simmons was present. It was noted that the Open Meetings Act is posted.

Anderson made motion, Hale seconded to approve the minutes from the November 13, 2012 Regular Meeting. Anderson, Knapp and Hale voted aye, Turman abstained. Motion carried.

Anderson made motion, Turman seconded to approve the agenda for December 11, 2012 Regular meeting with the change of switching Acceptance of Resignation with the Executive Session items. All voted aye. Motion carried.

James E. Varvel took the Oath of Office.

Terry Knapp tendered his resignation and offered to explain in Executive Session if the Council wished to have an explanation. Anderson made motion, Turman seconded to accept Terry’s resignation. All voted aye. Motion carried.

There were no concerns from the public.

Department reports were heard: George-Streets –Moved and plowed snow; Had one funeral; Helped Aaron change meters. Aaron-Water/Parks/Pool – Changed meters; Plowed and moved snow; Helping with new well; Working on needs surveys; Light on water tower has been fixed. Terry Knapp-SWANN - No report. Randy Turman-Lister-Sage – Fundraising letters have been mailed out; Changing locks/keys. Ron Housh-Mayor – No report.

OLD BUSINESS

Well Update: Brad Gross presented an update: Rebar is being put in place for the building and will hopefully be pouring footings soon. Chuck with Layne Christensen has been lax in getting information to Baker’s. Layne is also out of time on the contract. They could be fined up to $500/day.

Turman made motion, Anderson seconded to submit a bill to Layne Christensen for the City’s assistance with labor and equipment usage on the well project.

Well in Park: Aaron gave update: recommends a soft line above ground that will collapse and roll up with an above ground service for it. He will check with Gene Peters if he will be interested in doing the electric work on this project.

Health Insurance Update: Ted Baseggio presented an update on the insurance for the upcoming renewal. There will be a 2% increase to $1573.78 for the group. Varvel made motion, Turman seconded to keep insurance as is. All voted aye. Motion carried.

NEW BUSINESS

Flush Tank Bill from Buettners: The question has been raised who authorized the flush tank to be removed at N. Chambers and N. 1st Streets. It was also questioned who is responsible for repairing the street at that location. It was advised that the street should be a cost share between the City and Buettner’s and that the flush tank removal was a decision between Eddie Buettner, Aaron Taylor and Ron Housh.

Anderson made motion, Turman seconded to approve claims as presented. All voted aye. Motion carried.

American Funds $396.60; Baker & Associates $1928.17; Blue Cross BS $1542.99; Board of Examiners $10.00; Buettner Construction $1229.59; Dakota Supply $1044.78; Deluxe Business Checks $251.50; EMC Insurance $2472.65; Farmer’s $68.56; Great Plains Communications $258.51; Hay Springs Lumber $291.38; Hencey $295.00; Hip Hop $60.00; HOA Solutions $420.13; Ideal $27.41; J&L Grocery $5.29; Lee Garrett $33.38; Marianne Hanks $30.92; MCI $60.76; Murphy Tractor $608.68; NDEQ $11200.28 Ne Pub Health $3705.00; Neb Dept of Rev $699.15; Nebraska Rural Water $75.00; Nebraska Total Office $314.84; Norm’s Napa $379.99; NWCA $229.00; Northwest Pipe $1472.24; NWRPPD $125.12; NPPD $3163.46; Panhandle Drilling $12.42; Petty Cash $52.31; Postmaster $139.72; Rapid City Journal $59.40; Rodney Heilbrun $54.05; Sackers $148.64; Security First $2678.41; SourceGas $549.97; Toof’s Diesel $10.50; Toof’s Diesel $37.90; Union Security Insurance $23.95; Utility Service Co. $1340.73; Verizon $96.74; WestCo $296.08.

Anderson made motion, Varvel seconded to approve the November Treasurer’s Report as presented. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Anderson made motion, Turman seconded to approve a Special Designated Liquor License for the Legion’s annual Bowl Party on January 26, 2013. All voted aye. Motion carried.

East Ward Council Position: Jessie Anderson offered to stay in the position through February to allow time to find a replacement. Ron recommended to the Council they appoint Jessie Anderson to the East Ward Council Position. Varvel made motion, Turman seconded to appoint Jessie Anderson to the East Ward Council Position. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Software: Anderson made motion, Turman seconded to approve new software and desk for the office. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Water Token Machine: Jeff Thies will allow the water token machine to stay at its current location on his property. He has asked if will be allowed to use a minimal amount of water to wash vehicles, motorcycle unmetered. The City has to account to USDA-Rural Development for all water pumped and sold. Turman made motion, Varvel seconded to disconnect and move the token machine behind the City shop for the time being. All voted aye. Motion carried.

City Pumper Truck: The truck will become City surplus equipment in about a month as the Fire Department has purchased a Rescue Pumper which is a more updated pumper and will be ready to use soon. Anderson made motion, Varvel seconded to allow the Fire Department to sell the old City Pumper truck on behalf of the City pending Jami’s approval after looking at the surplus statutes. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Real Estate Lease with Chadron Community Hospital: Our lease with the hospital regarding the clinic expired in 1997. The Council feels the contract/agreement should be rewritten and renewed. The Council would like several years’ of bills/cost for the clinic.

Executive Session: None

There being no further business, Turman made motion, Varvel seconded to adjourn at 8:24 p.m. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Ron Housh

Mayor

Lesa M. Parker

City Clerk

Published: December 26, 2012