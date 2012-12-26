Notice of Public Hearing City of Hay Springs, Nebraska January 8, 2013

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing to be held at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 8, 2013, at City Hall, Hay Springs, Nebraska for the purpose of reviewing the Six Year Street Improvement Program proposed by the City Council of Hay Springs, Nebraska

City Clerk

The above notice was posted in the following places: J & L Grocery, Hay Springs City Hall, Hay Springs Post Office, Security First Bank.

Published: December 26, 2012