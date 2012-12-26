Notice of Public Hearing City of Hay Springs, Nebraska January 8, 2013

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing to be held at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 8, 2013, at City Hall, Hay Springs, Nebraska for the purpose of reviewing the Six Year Street Improvement Program proposed by the City Council of Hay Springs, Nebraska 

City Clerk

The above notice was posted in the following places: J & L Grocery, Hay Springs City Hall, Hay Springs Post Office, Security First Bank.

Published: December 26, 2012

 
More in this category: « Notice of Limited Liability Company Nielsen Antelope Creek Ranch, L.L.C. Minutes for Hay Springs City Council Meeting December 11, 2012 »

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top