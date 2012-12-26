Notice of Limited Liability Company Nielsen Antelope Creek Ranch, L.L.C.

The name of the Limited Liability Company is Nielsen Antelope Creek Ranch, L.L.C. The address of the registered office of the company is 6625 130th Trail, Gordon, Nebraska, 69343. The general nature of business conducted is any lawful business. The company began on December 13, 2012, and is managed by Gregory S. Nielsen.

Jerrod M. Gregg

Blazek & Gregg, P.C., L.L.O.

Published: December 26, 2012, January 2, and January 9, 2013

 
