Meeting Notice Parkview Lodge Assisted Living Board of Directors January 14, 2013
Parkview Lodge Assisted Living Board of Directors will meet January 14, 2013, at 5:30 p.m. in the Sandoz room, Parkview Lodge, 307 Conrad, Rushville, NE. All interested people are encouraged to attend. Agenda is available at the Parkview Lodge Assisted Living business office.
Sharon Fry
Administrator
Published: December 26, 2012