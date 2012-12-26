Meeting Notice Parkview Lodge Assisted Living Board of Directors January 14, 2013

Parkview Lodge Assisted Living Board of Directors will meet January 14, 2013, at 5:30 p.m. in the Sandoz room, Parkview Lodge, 307 Conrad, Rushville, NE. All interested people are encouraged to attend. Agenda is available at the Parkview Lodge Assisted Living business office.

Sharon Fry

Administrator

Published: December 26, 2012

 
More in this category: « Rushville City Council Minutes December 18, 2012 Notice of Limited Liability Company Nielsen Antelope Creek Ranch, L.L.C. »

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top