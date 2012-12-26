Rushville City Council Minutes December 18, 2012

The meeting was called to order by Mayor Chris Heiser at 7:00 p.m. as per the Municipal Code of the City of Rushville, Sheridan County, NE. Notice of the meeting was given by publication in the Sheridan County Journal Star on December 12, 2012 as required by law and delivered to the Council in person. Lovell, Willnerd, Janssen.

The following motions were duly made, seconded and passed.

1. To approve, accept and ratify the following items listed under the consent agenda: Council minutes of the November meeting and the November Treasurers Report.

2. Appointment of Brian Snyder as Councilman to the south ward for a term of four years.

3. Appointment of Steph Lovell as Councilwoman to the north ward for a term of four years.

4. Appointment of Jim Holverson and Julie Linders to Parkview Assisted Living Board and

remove Nancy Colwell from the board as she does not live within City limits.

5. Appointment of Brad Younkin to Airport Authority Board

6. Appointment of Kris House and Sindy Coburn to Cemetery Board

7. Approved raising health insurance deductible for City employees from $500.00 to $1,250.00.

8. Approved appoint of City Officials Chief of Fire Department-Dwaine Sones; Utilities Superintendent-Kirk Beguin; City Clerk/Treasurer-Connie Roffers; City Attorney-Jamie Simmons; City Depository-Security First Bank; SWANN Board-Chris Heiser; PADD Board-Chris Heiser; PADD Board Alternate-Connie Roffers; ACE Board-Chris Heiser; ACE Board Alternate-Connie Roffers.

9. Approve all of the following bills against the City of Rushville, and that warrants be drawn for same: Kone 110.46; Great Plains Communications 606.27; Great Plains One-Call 5.50; Community Action 229.00; Colonial Life & Accident Ins 37.00; NW Rural Public Power 68.38; Hawkins 594.06; NPPD 5,957.45; Hinn’s Rushville Auto 145.15; Sones, Peg 40.00; Rushville Service 137.60; Nebraska Rural Water 150.00; Source Gas 944.32; Hinn Hardware 326.81; Nebraska Licensed Beverage 200.00; Bluffs Sanitary Supply 99.28; Amazon.com 149.04; Westco 1,934.71; Sewer Loan DEQ 6,500.00; Sewer Maintenance DEQ 1,000.00; Security First Insurance 1,176.00; Sheridan County 7,048.25; Healthy Cooking 25.98; Bauerkempers 33.95; NE Public Health 481.75; Copy Shoppe 121.43; Cemetery Equipment Sinking 200.00; Ne Wastewater Operators 20.00; Blue Cross/ Blue Shield 3,406.14; Companion Life 157.76; USDA Water Loan 4,400.00; Rowena Gibbons 20.00; Smith King PC 410.00; Beguin Propane 660.48; First Wireless 531.00; Sandhills News 61.48; Virginia Petersen 70.73; Premier Media 52.85; Cardmember Service 22.52; USDA Water Loan Reserve 580.00; ADT Security 39.99; Wex Bank 265.68; NE Dept Elevator Safety 100.00; Kim’s Kleaning 80.00; Winning Traditions 67.75.

10. Approved future bills and payroll for December 28, 2012.

Ayes: Snyder, Willnerd, Lovell, Janssen. Nays: None. Motion carried.

Doug Johnson aerial application lease FBO agreement was discussed briefly. Doug Johnson will need to meet with the Airport Authority and then come to the Council.

Mayor Heiser informed the Council that the city is working with SWAN and DEQ for a grant for concrete crushing. The County will work with the City on some of the expense for the use of some of the concrete.

The roof on the Cordor building was discussed. Don Glassgow and Jeremy Rechsteiner from Weathercraft Company were present to discuss their bids. They informed the Council that they would recommend staying with a flat roof. The rubber roof they would put on the building has a 20 year warranty. There is no warranty on the metal roof. The Council tabled this until the January meeting so they can meet with Wellnitz Construction and get more informantion on their bid. Weathercraft will hold their bid until the January meeting.

The City Boards will meet as follows: Ambulance Board January 8, 2013.

Chris Heiser

Mayor

Connie Roffers

City Clerk

Published: December 26, 2012