Notice of Organization Krebs Family Investments, LLC

The undersigned have formed a limited liability company under the Nebraska Limited Liability Company Act. Its name is: Krebs Family Investments, LLC.

Eldon H. Krebs is the initial registered agent, and the initial registered office of the company shall be 1780 690th Road, Gordon, Nebraska 69343.

The name and street address of each organizer is: Eldon Krebs 1780 690th Road, Gordon, Nebraska 69343.

The limited liability company commenced business on December 19, 2012, and will have perpetual duration.

Dated this 28th day of December, 2012.

/s/ Eldon Krebs

President

Prepared by:

David E. Lust

Gunderson, Palmer, Nelson & Ashmore, LLP

P.O. Box 8045

Rapid City, SD 57709-8045

(605) 342-1078

Published: January 2, January 9 and January 16, 2013