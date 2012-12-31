Notice of Amendment Krebs Land and Cattle Co.

Notice is hereby given that the Articles of Incorporation of Krebs Ranch, Inc., of Sheridan County, Nebraska, have been amended to change the name of the corporation to Krebs Land and Cattle Co. effective the 19th day of December 2012.

The registered office of the corporation remains 1780 690th Road, Gordon, Nebraska 69343.

Dated this 28th day of December, 2012.

Krebs Land and Cattle Co.

/s/ Eldon Krebs

President

Prepared by:

David E. Lust

Gunderson, Palmer, Nelson & Ashmore, LLP

P.O. Box 8045

Rapid City, SD 57709-8045

(605) 342-1078

Published: January 2, January 9 and January 16, 2013