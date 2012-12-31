Meeting Notice Mirage Flats Irrigation District January 8, 2013

Notice is hereby given that the annual meeting of the Mirage Flats Irrigation District will be held at 2:00 p.m. on January 8, 2013, at the St. Peters hall. This meeting will be open to the public. The agenda for this meeting is available for public inspection at the office of the Irrigation District.

Colleen Brozek

Secretary-Treasuer

Published: January 2, 2013