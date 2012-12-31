Notice Sealed Bids for Purchase of New Bottom Dump Trailers

Sheridan County shall accept sealed bids for the purchase of one or two new bottom dump trailers. Specifications and other terms are available at the Sheridan County Road Department, 111 North Main, Rushville, NE 69360. Phone # (308) 327-5657.

All bids will be opened in the Board of Commissioners Office on January 14, 2013, at 9:30 a.m. The Sheridan County Clerk will accept bids until 3:00 p.m. on January 11, 2013. If delivered in person, bids will be accepted on January 14, 2013, until 9:30 a.m.

The Sheridan County Commissioners reserve the right to reject any or all bids.

Published: January 2 and January 9, 2013