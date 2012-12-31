Notice Sealed Bids for Hauling 1” Base Course

Sheridan County shall accept sealed bids for hauling 2500+ tons 1” base course from Hot Springs, SD area to Hay Springs, NE. Specifications and other terms are available at the Sheridan County Road Department, 111 North Main, Rushville, NE 69360.

All bids will be opened in the Board of Commissioners Office on January 14, 2013, at 9:30 a.m. The Sheridan County Clerk will accept bids until 3:00 p.m. on January 11, 2013. If delivered in person, bids will be accepted on January 14, 2013, until 9:30 a.m.

The Sheridan County Commissioners reserve the right to reject any or all bids.

Published: January 2 and January 9, 2013