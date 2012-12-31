Sheridan County Claims December 17, 2012

The Sheridan County Board of Commissioners met at 9:00 a.m. in the Commissioners Office, Courthouse. All members present. The following claims were audited, approved and ordered paid.

GENERAL

Andersen, Jack, reimb, 120.00; AT&T, ser, 60.41; Benton Pest Control, ser, 95.00; Black Hills Orthopedic & Spinal, ser, 358.00; Bluffs Sanitary Supply, sup, 806.70; Bridge, Elnora, ser, 9.00; Business Connection, sup, 368.65; Calhoun, Ken, ser, 806.54; City of Rushville, ser, 366.18; Coast to Coast Solutions, sup, 247.24; Coburn, Sindy, reimb, 133.20; Copy Shoppe, sup, 1033.72; Culligan, sup, 38.60; Feddersen, Traci, ser, 136.00; First Concord Benefits, ser, 20.00; First Wireless, ser, 11.25; FP Mailing Solutions, ser, 75.00; Frontier Service & Supply, ser, 897.10; Gordon Memorial Health Ser., ser, 9315.32; Gordon True Value, sup, 27.15; Grant County Treasurer, ser, 350.00; Great Plains Comm., ser, 2035.47; Hall, Gen, ser, 25.00; Harris Sales Inc., sup, 139.32; Haugen Appraisal Services, ser, 5210.00; Hay Springs Lumber, sup, 161.97; Hinn’s Ace Hardware, sup, 14.99; Holmes, Maxine, W., ser, 100.00; Horizon West Dental, ser, 205.00; Ideal Linen, sup, 123.77; Ideal Market Inc., sup, 471.59; Johnson, Gerald & Joyce, rent, 1200.00; Kearns, D, Maxine, ser, 20.00; Koss, Alanna, ser, 21.02; Larson, Jim, reimb, 37.72; Loosvelt, Sandra, ser, 18.00; MANNA, ser, 52.50; Mansfield Enterprises, esr, 163.33; Matthew Bender & Co. Inc., sup, 154.59; Medco Supply Co., sup, 408.95; Michaelson, Linda, sup, 50.00; MIPS, ser, 2572.42; NACO, ser, 1159.92; NE Public Health Environ. Lab, ser, 196.00; NPPD, ser, 1319.76; Nebraska Total Office, sup, 8893.96; NW Comm. Action Partnership, ser, 229.00; NWRPPD, ser, 46.45; Palmer, Karen, ser, 7.00; Panhandle Surgical, PC, ser, 250.00; Patras, Amy, L, ser, 100.00; Peterson, Harold, ser, 1882.14; Pitney Bowes, Inc., ser, 106.96; Protex Central Inc., ser, 368.00; Radiology Assoc. Prof. LLC, ser, 33.00; Radiology Imaging of NE, ser, 1095.00; Ragsdale, Amy, ser, 731.00; Rapid City Regional Hospital, ser, 12432.30; Rasmussen, Tara, reimb, 9.61; Robbins, Terry, reimb, 27.73; Rowley, Lori, ser, 313.27; Sandhills News Inc., ser, 200.76; Scotts Bluff Treasurer, ser, 3264.89; Sheridan Co. Court, costs, 442.00; Sheridan Co. Fee Acct., reimb, 120.00; Sheridan Co. Sheriff Dept., reimb, 1835.04; Sheridan Co. Veteran’s Off., reimb, 247.69; Sheridan Co. Youth Center, rent, 470.00; Sides & Milburn, ser, 14.00; Smith, King, & Simmons, reimb, 623.28; Smith, King, & Simmons, reimb, 210.00; Sones, Dwaine, reimb, 96.29; Sones, Peg, reimb, 145.38; Sones, Travis, reimb, 150.00; Source Gas, ser, 253.71; Stockmen’s Drug, sup, 227.73; Stouffer, Craig, ser, 1240.00; Tusler, Cindy, reimb, 182.17; University of NE-Lincoln, ser, 5.85; University of NE-Lincoln, ser, 90.00; US Foodservice, sup, 1752.73; VanKerrebrook, Barb, reimb, 96.85; Varn, Michael, reimb, 889.66; Verizon, ser, 33.51; Wess, Paul, ser, 2400.00; Westco, ser, 3120.36; Winter, Trudy, reimb, 87.57; Xerox, ser, 782.44. General Total: $76,643.71.

ROAD

Black Hills Door Systems, ser, 632.82; Board of Educ. Land, ser, 91.30; Bottorff Farms, sup, 3295.65; Century Link, ser, 68.11; City of Gordon, ser, 96.40; City of Rushville, ser, 93.20; Eagle Chevrolet, ser, 171.64; First Wireless, Inc., ser, 138.00; Frontier Supply, sup, 45.90; Godfrey Brake Service, sup, 696.72; Gordon True Value, sup, 45.95; Great Plains Comm., ser, 97.81; Great Western Tire, Inc., sup, 300.00; Hay Springs Lumber, sup, 24.18; Hay Springs Water Dept., ser, 98.26; Hills Products Group, sup, 881.40; Hinn’s Gordon Auto, sup, 178.88; Hinn’s Rushville Auto, sup, 280.94; Hughbanks Farms, sup, 175.00; Hull, Donald & Cleo, sup, 3295.65; Ideal Linen Supply, sup, 63.68; Inland Truck Parts, sup, 36.16; Interstate Batteries of BH, sup, 408.85; Jancik, Mike, sup, 100.00; John Deere Financial, sup, 74.89; Kuester, Tom, reimb, 85.00; NE Dept. of Roads, sup, 5000.00; NPPD, ser, 269.61; Newman Signs, sup, 1583.04; North America Truck & Trl., sup, 29.70; Power Plan, sup, 56.70; Rushville Service Center, sup, 369.70; Sandhill Oil Co., sup, 3156.81; Source Gas, ser, 453.24; Stern Oil Co. Inc., sup, 1531.07; Westco, sup, 2912.36; Wright Express, sup, 6730.23. Road Total: $33,568.85.

INHERITANCE

Fred A Lockwood & Co. PC, ser, 2661.47. Inheritance Total: $2,661.47.

BUILDING FUND

MAC Constructions Co., ser, 26912.54. Building Fund Total: $26,912.54.

INSURANCE

First Concord Benefits, ser, 1568.41. Insurance Total: $1,568.41.

WEED

Business Connection, sup, 13.08; NE Weed Control Assoc., ser, 285.00; Phillips 66, sup, 156.81; Westco, sup, 51.04. Weed Total: $505.93.

E-911

Century Link, ser, 443.32; Golden West Telecomm., ser, 321.60; Great Plains Comm., ser, 727.14; Hinn’s Rushville Auto, sup, 159.22. E-911 Total: $1,651.28.

HANDI-BUS

NW Comm. Action Partnership, ser, 4165.00. Handi-Bus Total: $4,165.00.

Total of all claims audited, approved, and ordered paid: $147,677.19.

/s/ Geri Ann Landreth

Deputy County Clerk

Published: January 2, 2013