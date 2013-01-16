In the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska In the Matter of the Estate Of Macel V. Morris, Deceased Case No. PR 12-17 Notice of Formal Hearing for Complete Settlement, to Determine Testacy and Determination of Inheritance Tax

Notice is hereby given that a final account and report of administration and a Petition for complete settlement, adjudication of intestacy, determination of heirs, and determination of inheritance tax have been filed and are set for hearing in the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska, located at Rushville, Nebraska, on February 6, 2013, at or after 11:00 o’clock, a.m.

/s/ Sara Jane Shaal

Sara Jane Shaal,

Personal Representative/Petitioner

600 N Oak Street

Gordon, NE 69343

Telephone No. (308) 282-1730

MICHAEL T. VARN #14305

Attorney for Personal Representative/Petitioner

P.O. Box 421

Gordon, NE 69343

Telephone: 308-282-0780

Publish: January 9, January 16 and January 23, 2013