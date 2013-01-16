In the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska In the Matter of the Estate Of Macel V. Morris, Deceased Case No. PR 12-17 Notice of Formal Hearing for Complete Settlement, to Determine Testacy and Determination of Inheritance Tax
Notice is hereby given that a final account and report of administration and a Petition for complete settlement, adjudication of intestacy, determination of heirs, and determination of inheritance tax have been filed and are set for hearing in the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska, located at Rushville, Nebraska, on February 6, 2013, at or after 11:00 o’clock, a.m.
/s/ Sara Jane Shaal
Sara Jane Shaal,
Personal Representative/Petitioner
600 N Oak Street
Gordon, NE 69343
Telephone No. (308) 282-1730
MICHAEL T. VARN #14305
Attorney for Personal Representative/Petitioner
P.O. Box 421
Gordon, NE 69343
Telephone: 308-282-0780
Publish: January 9, January 16 and January 23, 2013