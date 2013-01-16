Notice January 2013 Nebraska Board of Parole Hearings

A total of 150 cases will be heard by the Board in January, 2013.  The following cases sentenced in Sheridan County will be seen by the Board of Parole.

8:30 a.m. January 30, 2013, Community Corrections Center, Lincoln, Nebraska: Robert L. Sammon, #71891 (Attempted Theft; 2nd Degree Assault); William P. Sutton, #64896 (1st Degree Sexual Assault; 2nd Degree Assault; Use Deadly Weapon to Commit Felony).

Esther L. Casmer, Chair

Nebraska Board of Parole

Published: January 9, 2013

 
