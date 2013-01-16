Bosselman Inc. dba Pump & Pantry #34 Notice of Renewal Of Retail Liquor License 2013
-
- Be the first to comment!
- font size decrease font size increase font size
- Published in Legals
- Read 3490 times
Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 53-135.01 of the Liquor Control Act liquor licenses may be automatically renewed for one year from May 1, 2013 for the following license, to-wit:
Bosselman Inc.
dba Pump & Pantry #34
101 W. Highway 20
Gordon, Nebraska
Retail Beer Off Sale Only
Notice is hereby given that written protests to the issuance of automatic renewal may be filed by a resident of the City of Gordon, Nebraska on or before Feb. 10, 2013 in the office of the City Clerk; that in the event protests are filed by three or more persons, hearings will be had to determine whether continuation of said license should be allowed.
Kim Buchan
City Clerk of Gordon, Nebraska
Published: January 16, 2013