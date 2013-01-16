Commissioners Minutes December 17, 2012

The Sheridan County Board of Commissioners met in regular session at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Office, Courthouse. Present were Commissioners Dan Kling and James Krotz, Andersen was excused. Krotz stated that the meeting would be conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Nebraska Open Meeting Act a copy of which is posted on the North wall of the chamber and brochures available on the guest desk. Kling made a motion to accept the agenda. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye. Kling made a motion to approve the minutes of 12-10- 2012 meeting. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

The meeting convened with a moment of silence for the victims of the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown Connecticut. The people of Sheridan County extend their deepest sympathy to the grieving families of that heartbroken community.

The board audited and approved claims and salary claims.

Kling made a motion to approve the appointment of Shirley Gill to a three year term on the Sheridan County Extension Board. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Mike Ashley of rural Hay Springs met with the Commissioners and Road Superintendent, Kuester to discuss a cost-share project to gravel a portion of 480th lane. The board authorized Kuester to negotiate with the supplier and the landowner an agreeable amount of pit run material for the project with the understanding that the landowner will be responsible for hauling.

Kuester reported that he will advertise for bids on three projects. For the purchase of two gravel trailers: For the hauling of approximately 120 loads of red rock gravel from South Dakota: For the sealing of cracks in approximately 8 miles of blacktop roads. Bids will be opened on January 14, 2012 at 9:30 a.m.

At 11 a.m. the board convened a public hearing to consider the assessment of costs for roadside mowing. Landowners are required by statute to mow or otherwise destroy the weeds in the ditches of roads abutting their property twice each year. Those ditches not mowed by landowners are mowed by the county and the cost of mowing is charged to the landowner.

Kling made a motion to asses the following parcels of land: 65630, 43173, 90201, 21234, 65059, 41766, 41774, 04879, 04887, 19574, 19493, 19450, 19639, 65064, 39338, 38994, 38978, 67564. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Kling made a motion to strike parcel 21242 for Dorrance Oldenburg based on evidence provided by the Road Department. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Adjourn: 11:35 a.m.

Attest: Sindy L. Coburn

Clerk

James Krotz

Chairman

Published: January 16, 2013