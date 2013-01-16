Notice of Organization of Flying Heart Land Management, L.L.C.

Notice is hereby given that David E. Kadlecek, Patsy R. Kadlecek, Philip E. Kadlecek, and Margaret M. Kadlecek, have formed a Limited Liability Company under the laws of the State of Nebraska.

1. Name. The name of the Limited Liability Company shall be Flying Heart Land Management, L.L.C.

2. Duration. The period of duration of the company shall be perpetual.

3. Purpose. The company is organized to carry on all business of managing and operating ranch and farm properties by purchase, lease or otherwise, and to cultivate and harvest grains, hay and other farm products of all kinds, and to breed, raise, buy, pasture, prepare for market, sell or deal in cattle and livestock of all kinds and to do any lawful act concerning any and all lawful business, other than banking or insurance, for which a limited liability company may be organized under the laws of Nebraska.

4. Designated Office - Agent. The address of the designated office for business of the company in Nebraska is 6473 440th Lane ~ P.O. Box 250, Hay Springs, NE 69347

The name and address of the company’s designated agent for service of process in Nebraska is David E. Kadlecek, 6473 440th Lane ~ P.O. Box 250, Hay Springs, NE 69347

5. Management. Management of the company shall be vested in a manager as provided in the Operating Agreement. The name and address of the initial manager is: David E. Kadlecek, 6473 440th Lane ~ P.O. Box 250, Hay Springs, NE 69347

Randy D. Cullers - #20972

Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson & Patras, P.C., L.L.O.

201 E. Third St. ~ PO Box 1070

Chadron, NE 69337

Published: January 16, January 23 and January 30, 2013