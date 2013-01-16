Gordon City Council Minutes January 10, 2013

Notice of the meeting was given in advance by publication in the Sheridan County Journal Star, The designated method for giving notice as shown by the affidavit of publication on file in the City Clerk’s office. Agendas of the meeting were simultaneously given to the Mayor and all members of the Council. All proceedings hereafter shown were taken while the convened meeting was open to the attendance of the public.

A meeting of the City Council of the City of Gordon was called to order at 6:00 p.m., January 10, 2013 in the Council Chambers of the City Auditorium. The Mayor noted the location of the Open Meetings Laws in the back of the room.

Present: Morgan, Russell, Grant, Bounous, and Evans. Absent: No one.

Motion by Morgan, seconded by Evans, to amend the agenda as follows: Item C: Swear In Kelly Grant, Item D: Bond Refunding, the remainder of the agenda in order beginning with the minutes of the previous meeting. Ayes: Russell, Bounous, Evans, and Morgan.

Mayor Nancy Russell swore in newly appointed council member Kelly Grant. Council wishes to thank him for his service and welcome him to the council.

Bill Apps with Ameritas Investment Corporation was present to inform council on his proposition to enter into a new Bond Purchase Agreement with the City of Gordon. Currently Ameritas holds the city’s Highway Allocation Bonds, and this new purchase agreement would lower the interest rate from 4.26% to 1.5209%, which would save the city over $20,000 over the life of the bonds. Bill informed council that he also looked into the existing water bonds that the city has with the USDA, and at this time it would not be cost effective to reissue them. He is also looking at the Airport bonds and future projects, and will have more information on them at a later date. After some discussion by council, motion by Morgan, seconded by Bounous to pass Resolution 2013-01. Ayes: Grant, Bounous, Evans, Morgan, and Russell.

RESOLUTION 2013-01

BE IT RESOLVED AND ENACTED BY THE MAYOR AND COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GORDON, NEBRASKA, as follows:

Section1. That the following bonds, in accordance with their option provisions, are hereby called for payment on February 14, 2013, after which date interest on the bonds will cease:

Highway Allocation Fund Pledge Bonds, Series 2008, dated January 15, 2008, in the total outstanding principal amount of $155,000, numbered as they are shown on the books and records of the Paying Agent and Registrar, (issued for the purpose of paying for paving improvements) maturing in the principal amounts and bearing CUSIP numbers as follows:

Principal, Maturity Date, CUSIP Number.

$15,000, January 15, 2014, 382779 CL8; $15,000, January 15, 2015, 382779 CM6; $15,000, January 15, 2016, 382779 CN4; $15,000, January 15, 2017, 382779 CN4; $15,000, January 15, 2018, 382779 CN4; $20,000, January 15, 2019, 382779 CN4; $20,000, January 15, 2020, 382779 CN4; $20,000, January 15, 2021, 382779 CN4; $20,000, January 15, 2022, 382779 CN4.

Section 2. These bonds are to be paid at the office of the City Treasurer in Gordon, Nebraska, as Paying Agent and Registrar for said bonds (as the “Paying Agent”).

Section 3. A true copy of this Resolution shall be filed by the City Clerk with the Paying Agent at least thirty (30) days prior to call date and said Paying Agent is hereby instructed to take appropriate action to mail notice to registered owners at least thirty (30) days prior to the call date.

PASSED AND APPROVED this 10th day of January, 2013.

By Nancy I Russell

Mayor

ATTEST:

Kim Buchan

City Clerk

Motion by Morgan, seconded by Evans to pass Ordinance 1139. Ayes: Bounous, Evans, Morgan, Russell, and Grant.

ORDINANCE NO. 1139

AN ORDINANCE PROVIDING FOR THE ISSUANCE OF HIGHWAY ALLOCATION FUND PLEDGE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013, IN THE AMOUNT OF ONE HUNDRED SIXTY THOUSAND DOLLARS ($160,000) FOR THE PAYMENT OF CERTAIN OUTSTANDING BONDS OF THE CITY; PRESCRIBING THE FORM OF SAID BONDS; PLEDGING FUNDS TO BE RECEIVED BY THE CITY FROM THE STATE OF NEBRASKA HIGHWAY ALLOCATION FUND; AGREEING TO LEVY TAXES; PROVIDING FOR THE SALE OF THE BONDS; AUTHORIZING THE DELIVERY OF THE BONDS TO THE PURCHASER; PROVIDING FOR THE DISPOSITION OF THE BOND PROCEEDS AND ORDERING THE PUBICATION OF THE ORDINANCE IN PAMPHLET FORM.

Said Ordinance as published in pamphlet form and copies therof are available at the office of the city clerk.

Kim Buchan

City Clerk

Motion by Morgan, seconded by Bounous, to waive second and third readings of Ordinance 1139. Ayes: Evans, Morgan, Russell, Grant, and Bounous.

Motion by Bounous, seconded by Evans, to approve the minutes of the previous meeting. Ayes: Morgan, Russell, Grant, Bounous, and Evans.

Motion by Evans, seconded by Morgan, to approve the December’s treasurer’s report. Ayes: Russell, Grant, Bounous, Evans, and Morgan.

Motion by Bounous, seconded by Grant to approve the bills. Ayes: Grant, Bounous, Evans, Morgan, and Russell.

Abbreviations for this legal: EX, Expense; FE, Fee; GR, Groceries; MI, Mileage; RE, Reimburse; RPT, Report; SA, Salaries; SE, Services; SU, Supplies.

PAID BILLS: CYP364, Grocery Mart, SU, $62.74; CYP365, King Pin Lanes, SE, $319.26; RS1066, Alco, SU, $301.18; RS1067, Debbie’s, SU, $63.00; EFTPS, FNBO, FE, $45.70; EFTPS, NE Dept of Revenue, RE, $2,219.01; 40052, Airport Authority, RE, $103.44; 40053, Airport Bond Savings, RE, $96.72; 40054, Booklist, SU, $147.50; 40055, Country Woman, SU, $20.00; 40056, Demco, SU, $291.07; 40057, Fleet Services, SU, $1,439.95; 40058, Consolidated Mgmnt Co, SU, $4.25; 40059, Ingram, SU, $716.43; 40060, Indian Country, SU, $19.97; 40061, Maria Kling, RE, $320.00; 40062, Library Petty Cash, RE, $48.56; 40063, Lookout Books, SU, $458.02; 40064, Midwest Living, RE, $19.97; 40065, MicroMarketing, SU, $152.85; 40066, NWRPPD, SE, $2,461.45; 40067, NE Game & Parks, SU, $18.00; 40068, One-Call Concepts, SE, $10.80; 40069, Racheal Price, MI, $104.00; 40070, Special Assessment BF, RE, $532.72; 40071, Smart Apple Media, SU, $214.66; 40072, Viaero, SE, $86.47; 40073, Frank Ferguson, SE, $110.00; 40074, City of Gordon, RE, $228.82; 40075, Kevin Trennepohl, RE, $68.18; 40076, Daniel King, RE, $3.00; 40077, USPS, SE, $177.64; 40078, BC/BS, EX, $9,579.98; 40079, NWRPPD, SE, $383.76; 40080, Source Gas, SE, $1,609.13; 40081, Sheridan County Clerk, FE, $10.50; 40082, Payroll Fund, SA, $25,323.28; 40083, Payroll Fund, SA, $28,724.02. Total January Paid Bills: $76,496.03.

UNPAID BILLS: 40086, Chris Anderson, RE, $50.00; 40087, QLT, SE, $19.55; 40088, Avaya, SE, $166.75; 40089, Candy Allison, RE, $30.00; 40090, Alco, SU, $42.48; 40091, Baker & Associates, SE, $1,009.95; 40092, Burton Body Shop, SE, $358.85; 40093, Dan Bishop, RE, $50.00; 40094, Bound Tree, SU, $252.30; 40095, Business Connection, SU, $95.73; 40096, Jeff Brewer, RE, $50.00; 40097, City of Chadron, SE, $45.00; 40098, Customized Billing, SE, $390.00; 40099, Data Tech, SU, $145.73; 40100, Scott Downing, RE, $50.00; 40101, First National Bank of Omaha, SU, $207.91; 40102, JD Financial, SU, $312.85; 40103, Fleet Services, SU, $1,126.02; 40104, First Wireless, SU, $2,262.50; 40105, Galls, SU, $79.59; 40106, Great Plains Communications, SE, $1,158.00; 40107, Grocery Mart, SU, $35.29; 40108, Hinn’s Auto Supply, SU, $514.31; 40109, Homestead Building Supply, SU, $108.33; 40110, Husker Auto Parts, SU, $28.43; 40111, Clay Heath, RE, $50.00; 40112, Insurance Fund, EX, $8,941.67; 40113, Ideal Linen, SE, $109.36; 40114, Jay’s Tire & Lube, SE, $30.00; 40115, Kustom Rock, SU, $11.40; 40116, FALCO, SE, $575.00; 40117, Law Enforcement Systems, SU, $87.87; 40118, Mid-American Benefits, EX, $105.00; 40119, McLeods, SU, $138.22; 40120, Med Tech Resources, SU, $40.95; 40121, Mike Morgan, RE, $50.00; 40122, NPPD, SE, $6,996.12; 40123, NE Total Office, SU, $76.79; 40124, NW Pipe Fittings, SU, $848.50; 40125, NTC , SE, $276.94; 40126, NESCA, FE, $15.00; 40127, Powerplan, SU, $138.93; 40128, Petersen Seeds, SU, $20.85; 40129, POAN, SU, $140.50; 40130, Casey Peterson, SE, $8,300.00; 40131, Jean Parker, SE, $175.00; 40132, Shane Pascale, RE, $50.00; 40133, Quill, SU, $55.98; 40134, NE Public Health Env Lab, SE, $100.00; 40135, Superfoods, SU, $31.39; 40136, Sheridan County Journal Star, SE, $263.27; 40137, Smith, King, & Simmons, SE, $380.00; 40138, S & L Gas, SU, $1,571.17; 40139, True Value, SU, $760.51; 40140, US Welding Inc, SU, $115.38; 40141, USA Bluebook, SE, $117.86; 40142, Ken Ward, RE, $50.00; 40143, Westco, SU, $1,439.55; 40144, Water Reserve USDA, RE, $1,600.00; 40145, Wreck-A-Mended, SE, $201.12; 40146, Water System Impr Project, EX, $15,800.00; 40147, Xerox, EX, $667.43. Total January Unpaid Bills: $58,921.33. Total January Paid Bills: $76,496.03. Total January Bills: $135,417.36.

Reorganization of the council is to take place every December, but with the vacancy left by Dr. Shetler, council was unable to complete this in December of 2012. Now that all seats are filled on the council, reorganization can occur. Motion by Evans, seconded by Bounous, to appoint Nancy Russell as Mayor and Jane Morgan as Vice-Mayor. Ayes: Bounous, Evans, Morgan, Russell, and Grant.

NPPD is increasing their rates in 2013 by 3.75%. Terry Rajewich, Account Manager with NPPD will be at the March council meeting to discuss several programs that NPPD offers to municipalities. She will also be discussing the vast changes the energy market is facing in the future.

The Gordon Volunteer Rescue Squad received a donation of $14,100 from the Overmass Fund in December to purchase an Auto-Pulse machine. There was significant cost savings by purchasing two of the devices. The GVRS used funds from prior donation drives to purchase the second device. The devices are mechanical CPR machines that have been credited with saving lives in other communities. This will be a great asset to the community, as the ambulance often responds to rural areas.

City Manager Fred Hlava has been working on the documentation that will allow the City of Gordon to adopt the 2012 International Building Code. There have been issues that have prevented the adoption, including the requirement that all new residential buildings be equipped with fire sprinkler systems. It is now possible to delete this section. The planning commission will have a meeting at the end of January, and if the code is accepted, the council will be able to vote on it at the February meeting.

Council was given the December police statistics.

Present at the council meeting was Glen and Doris Spaugh. Glen is one of the applicants interested in replacing Sandy Farmer as Deputy Clerk.

Motion by Bounous, seconded by Grant, to go into executive session at 6:38 pm to discuss real estate negotiations. Ayes: Evans, Morgan, Russell, Grant, and Bounous. The only topic to be discussed in executive session is real estate negotiations.

Council reconvened in regular session at 6:55 pm. With no action taken, motion by Bounous, seconded by Grant to adjourn. Ayes: Morgan, Russell, Grant, Bounous, and Evans.

