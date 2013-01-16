Gordon City Council Special Meeting Minutes December 19, 2012

Notice of the special meeting was given in advance by publication in the Sheridan County Journal Star, the designated method for giving notice as shown by the affidavit of publication on file in the City Clerk’s office. Agendas of the meeting were simultaneously given to the Mayor and all members of the Council. All proceedings hereafter shown were taken while the convened meeting was open to the attendance of the public.

A special meeting of the City Council of the City of Gordon was called to order at 5:30 p.m., December 19, 2012 in the Council chambers of the City Auditorium. The Mayor noted the location of the Open Meetings poster in the back of the room. The only agenda item for this meeting was the selection of a citizen to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Dr. Joseph Shetler. The individual selected will be sworn in at the January City Council meeting.

Present: Russell, Evans, Bounous, and Morgan. Absent: No one.

City Manager Fred Hlava informed council that the only name brought forth as a replacement for Dr. Shetler’s seat on the council was Kelly Grant. Mr. Grant was a member of the city council from December 1998 until December 2002, and has agreed to replace Dr. Shetler. After some discussion, motion by Morgan, seconded by Bounous, to allow Mayor Russell to appoint Kelly Grant to fill the vacancy on the city council, and to thank him for his service to the community. Ayes: Evans, Bounous, Morgan, and Russell.

Motion by Bounous, seconded by Evans to adjourn at 5:35 pm. Ayes: Bounous, Morgan, Russell, and Evans.

City Clerk

Mayor

I, the undersigned, City clerk for the City of Gordon, Nebraska hereby certify that the foregoing is a true and correct copy of the proceedings had and done by the Mayor and Council on December 19, 2012; that all of the subjects included in the foregoing proceedings were contained in the agenda for the meeting, kept continuously current and available for inspection at the office of the City Clerk; that such subjects were contained in said minutes of the Mayor and Council of the City of Gordon from which the foregoing proceedings have been extracted were in written form and available for public inspection within ten working days and prior to the next convened meeting of said body; that all news media requesting notification of the time and place of said meeting and the subjects to be discussed at said meeting.

City Clerk

Published: January 16, 2013