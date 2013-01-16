Hacienda, Inc. Notice of Renewal Of Retail Liquor License 2013

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 53-135.01 of the Liquor Control Act liquor licenses may be automatically renewed for one year from May 1, 2013 for the following license, to-wit:

Hacienda, Inc.

605 W. Highway 20

Gordon, Nebraska

Bottle Club License

Notice is hereby given that written protests to the issuance of automatic renewal may be filed by a resident of the City of Gordon, Nebraska on or before Feb. 10, 2013 in the office of the City Clerk; that in the event protests are filed by three or more persons, hearings will be had to determine whether continuation of said license should allowed.

Kim Buchan

City Clerk of Gordon, Nebraska

Published: January 16, 2013