Notice of Election Mirage Flats Irrigation District Director’s Division No. 2
-
- Be the first to comment!
- font size decrease font size increase font size
- Published in Legals
- Read 3496 times
Notice is hereby given that there will be an election held in Director’s Division No. 2 of the Mirage Flats Irrigation District on the 4th day of February, 2013 for the purpose of election of a director for said district.
The polling place for this election will be in the office of the district. The polls of the election shall be open at 1:00 p.m. and remain open until 5:00 p.m. MST.
Mirage Flats Irrigation District
Board of Directors
Colleen Brozek
Secretary
Published: January 16, January 23 and January 30, 2013