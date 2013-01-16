Notice of Election Mirage Flats Irrigation District Director’s Division No. 2

Notice is hereby given that there will be an election held in Director’s Division No. 2 of the Mirage Flats Irrigation District on the 4th day of February, 2013 for the purpose of election of a director for said district.

The polling place for this election will be in the office of the district. The polls of the election shall be open at 1:00 p.m. and remain open until 5:00 p.m. MST.

Mirage Flats Irrigation District

Board of Directors

Colleen Brozek

Secretary

Published: January 16, January 23 and January 30, 2013