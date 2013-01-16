Notice of Public Hearing City of Rushville One & Six Year Street Improvement 2013

Notice is hereby given of a Public Hearing to be held on January 28, 2013, at 7:00 p.m. MST in the City Council Chambers at 208 Conrad Street, Rushville, Nebraska for the purpose of reviewing the One and Six Year Street Improvement Program proposed by the Mayor and the City Council of Rushville in accordance with Legislative Bill #1302, 1969 Nebraska Legislature.

The City of Rushville

Connie Roffers

City Clerk

Published: January 16 and January 23, 2013

 
