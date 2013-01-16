Sanford Holdings LLC Notice of Renewal Of Retail Liquor License 2013

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to section 53-135.01 liquor license may be automatically renewed for one year from May 1, 2013 for the following retail liquor licensee, to-wit:

Sanford Holdings LLC

“L” Shaped Bldg

Approx 65’ x 29’

Village of Dewing

Outside Corporate City Limits

Class “B” Beer Off Sale Only

Notice is hereby given that written protests to the issuance of automatic renewal of licenses may be filed by a resident of the county on or before February 10, 2013 in the office of the County Clerk; that in the event protests are filed by three or more such persons, hearings will be had to determine whether continuation of said license should be allowed.

Sindy L. Coburn

County Clerk

Published: January 16, 2013