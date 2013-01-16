Sheridan County Treasurer’s Semi-Annual Statement July 1, 2012 Thru December 31, 2012

Fund, Beginning Balance, Receipts, Disbursements, Transfers, Fund Balance.

General, 969,856.32, 1,512,892.60, -1,228,917.61, -432,774.95, 821,056.36; Road, 421,520.99, 390,388.72, -589,126.16, 410,080.00, 632,863.55; City Roads, 0, 1,222.14, -1,222.14, 0.00, 0.00; Road Districts, 207,967.38, 9,152.02, -200.00, 0.00, 216,919.40; Extension Service, Sinking, 19,037.90, 4.75, 0.00, 0.00, 19,042.65; Relief, 0.00, 0.02, 0.00, 0.00, 0.02; 911 Wirless Service Fund, 22,579.96, 20,180.55, 0.00, 0.00, 42,760.51; Veteran’s Aid, 5,820.96, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 5,820.96; Drug Law Enforcement Fund, 10,444.68, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 10,444.68; S.T.O.P. Program, 3,200.00, 200.00, 0.00, 0.00, 3,400.00; Homeland Security Grant, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00; Inheritance Tax, 1,624,082.97, 146,577.44, -68,624.80, -100,000.00, 1,602,035.61; Courthouse Building, 47,433.49, 54,618.51, -180,580.63, 100,000.00, 21,471.37; Self-Funded Insurance Fund, 85,405.81, 22,000.00, -19,499.47, 0.00, 87,906.34; Noxious Weed Control, 1,036.63, 0.00, -26,445.02, 26,445.02, 1,036.63; Noxious Weed Chemical Fnd, 1,970.63, 150.00, 0.00, 0.00, 2,120.63; Predator Control, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00; Intergovernmental Services, 0.00, 0.20, 0.00, -0.05, 0.15; 911 Emergency Services, 69,361.39, 15,095.26, -8,520.32, 0.00, 75,936.33; State General, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00; Overload Fines State 75%, 0.00, 112.50, -112.50, 0.00, 0.00; Titles Fees State, 1,101.75, 7,953.00, -8,063.25, 0.00, 991.50; Highway Trust Funds, 13,278.16, 74,574.41, -75,108.26, 0.00, 12,744.31; Driver’s License, 849.50, 5,601.50, -5,508.75, 0.00, 942.25; Recreational Road Fund, 1,075.50, 5,758.50, -6,015.00, 0.00, 819.00; Ne State Sales Tax MV, 50,277.50, 379,525.22, -376,266.49, 0.00, 53,536.23; Snowmobile License, 0.00, 157.50, -157.50, 0.00, 0.00; Grain Permits State 95%, 0.00, 427.50, -427.50, 0.00, 0.00; Boat Registrations, 629.28, 2,579.30, -1,489.97, 0.00, 1,718.61; State License Plate Fee, 580.80, 3,141.60, -3,313.20, 0.00, 409.20; Tire Tax, 63.00, 280.00, -279.00, 0.00, 64.00; Boat Sales Tax, 1,779.78, 4,066.30, -5,808.42, 0.00, 37.66; Spirit Plate Fee, 75.83, 560.00, -635.83, 0.00, 0.00; Motor Vehicle Fee, 5,171.33, 29,763.70, -30,639.94, 0.00, 4,295.09; MV Emergency Medical Syst, 358.50, 1,919.50, -2,005.00, 0.00, 273.00; Donor Awareness Fund, 7.00, 50.00, -50.00, 0.00, 7.00; Security Surcharge, 215.00, 1,325.00, -1,362.50, 0.00, 177.50; Interlock Fund, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00; DMV Gold Star, 0.00, 10.00, -10.00, 0.00, 0.00; DMV Computer Cash Fund, 1,769.75, 10,137.75, -10,481.75, 0.00, 1,425.75; Veteran Cemetery, 0.00, 45.00, -45.00, 0.00, 0.00; HWY Trust Specialty, 40.00, 441.67, -405.84, 0.00, 75.83; School General, 79,866.68, 2,938,899.41, -2,712,163.99, 42,960.14, 349,562.24; School Bond, 117.46, 6,547.18, -6,400.38, 0.00, 264.26; School Sinking, 301.30, 24,759.87, -23,353.29, 0.00, 1,707.88; School Handicap/Haz Mat, 78.87, 12,156.77, -10,222.61, 0.00, 2,013.03; Fines & Licenses, 4,252.24, 49,237.90, 0.00, -42,960.14, 10,530.00; QPC Fund, 0.37, 3.71, -3.88, 0.00, 0.20; ESU #13, 703.77, 37,109.08, -33,525.87, 0.00, 4,286.98; ESU #16, 66.43, 5,723.52, -5,235.00, 0.00, 554.95; ESU #13 Lease Purchase, 0.00, 0.41, -0.38, 0.00, 0.03; ESU #13 Bond, 40.11, 2,100.63, -1,910.83, 0.00, 229.91; WNCC General, 4,464.23, 239,270.48, -216,482.64, 0.00, 27,252.07; WNCC Sinking, 684.47, 47,025.28, -42,598.45, 0.00, 5,111.30; NRD General, 1,047.96, 58,753.39, -52,796.16, 0.00, 7,005.19; Fire Districts General, 761.78, 58,316.56, -52,273.95, 0.00, 6,804.39; Fire Districts Sinking, 144.70, 10,969.18, -10,014.20, 0.00, 1,099.68; Gordon Hospital General, 21,800.26, 96,509.72, -112,014.50, 0.00, 6,295.48; Gordon Hospital Bond, 12,745.32, 56,388.20, -65,489.30, 0.00, 3,644.22; City General Funds, 11,954.03, 144,251.15, -147,916.91, 0.00, 8,288.27; City Bond Funds, 1,286.59, 22,376.40, -23,303.29, 0.00, 359.70; City Airport Funds, 707.82, 11,221.73, -11,481.34, 0.00, 448.21; Ag Society, General, 385.87, 21,337.64, -19,338.27, 0.00, 2,385.24; Historical Society, 50.30, 2,786.31, -2,525.20, 0.00, 311.41; Redemption Real Estate Tax, 4,189.92, 47,174.88, -50,183.56, 0.00, 1,181.24; Trust-Partial Payments, 42,160.42, 68,039.21, -81,451.77, 0.00, 28,747.86; Property Tax Credit, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00, 0.00; Ed Hollstein Education Fund, 2,487.05, 3.74, 0.00, 0.00, 2,490.79; Handi-Bus, 3,917.00, 13,883.00, -15,932.00, 0.00, 1,868.00; SWANN Collections Fund, 256.98, 507.72, -764.70, 0.00, 0.00; County Visitor’s Promotion, 19,655.09, 5,690.28, -2,875.56, -3,750.02, 18,719.79; Totals, 3,781,118.81, 6,681,955.51, -6,351,579.88, 0.00, 4,111,494.44.

ACH Online: 421.30; Cash on Hand: 3,863.61; Deposits: 177,566.28; Balance in Banks: 765,075.62; Items In Lieu of Cash-ACH: 0.00; Investments: 3,164,567.63; TOTAL: 4,111,494.44.

The County Clerk has certified there are no unpaid claims. There are no registered warrants.

I, Peg Sones, Treasurer of Sheridan County, certify this statement to be correct.

Peg Sones

Sheridan County Treasurer

Published: January 16, 2013