Sheridan County Claims January 14, 2013

The Sheridan County Board of Commissioners met at 9:00 a.m. in the Commissioners Office, Courthouse. Krotz and Andersen present, Kling excused. The following claims were audited, approved, and ordered paid.

GENERAL

A T & T, ser, 59.81; Benton Pest Control, ser, 100.00; Bluffs Sanitary Supply Inc., sup, 575.61; Bob Barker Company, sup, 275.23; Bridge, Elnora, ser, 9.00; Business Connection, sup, 42.90; Cedeno, Pamela, ser, 36.95; Chadron Comm. Hospital, ser, 65.00; Chamberlain Chappel, ser, 2395.00; City of Rushville, ser, 364.18; Clerk of Dist. Court, costs, 295.86; Coburn, Sindy, reimb, 353.29; Copy Shoppe, sup, 432.88; Culligan Water, sup, 55.30; Engel, Bill, ser, 60.00; Fairfield Inn & Suites, ser, 189.90; Feddersen, Court, ser, 45.00; First Concord Benefits, ser, 20.00; Gordon Memorial Health Ser., ser, 4641.10; Grant Co. Treasurer, ser, 350.00; Great Plains Comm., ser, 1957.04; Hall, Gen, ser, 25.00; Harris Sales Inc., sup, 130.59; Hay Springs Hip Hop, ser, 68.00; Hinn’s Hardware & Furniture, sup, 725.23; Hinn’s Rushville Auto, sup, 32.29; Horizon West Dental, ser, 98.00; Huff, Darren, ser, 182.18; Ideal Linen Supply, sup, 123.02; Ideal Markets, sup, 264.96; Kearns, D, Maxine, ser, 20.00; Larson, Jim, reimb, 22.76; Loosvelt, Sandra, ser, 18.00; MANNA, ser, 10.00; Mansfield Enterprises Inc., ser, 521.45; Medical Enterprises Inc., ser, 93.00; Microtel Inn & Suites, ser, 229.47; MIPS, ser, 3868.34; NE Assoc. Co. Clerks, ser, 75.00; NE Assoc. Co. Treasurers, ser, 75.00; NE Dept. of Revenue, ser, 149.82; NPPD, ser, 456.69; Nebraska Total Office, sup, 337.08; NE UC Fund, ser, 3458.00; NW Community Action Partnership, ser, 229.00; NWRPPD, ser, 46.45; Patras, Amy, L, ser, 1273.43; Postmaster, sup, 270.00; Pro Printing & Graphics, sup, 32.13; Radiology Imaging of NE, ser, 101.00; RDJ Specialties, Inc., sup, 77.40; Region 23 Emergency Mngmt., ser, 4436.71; Rushville Service Center, ser, 77.18; Sandhills News Inc., ser, 374.48; Scotts Bluff Detention Center, ser, 7980.00; Sheridan County Court, costs, 653.50; Sheridan County Sheriff, reimb, 718.28; Sheridan County Veterans, reimb, 80.03; Sheridan County Youth Center, rent, 470.00; Sides & Milburn, ser, 29.00; Smith, King, & Simmons, reimb, 738.49; Smith, King, & Simmons, reimb, 210.00; Sones, Peg, reimb, 147.56; Sones, Travis, ser, 120.00; Source Gas, ser, 603.75; Stockmen’s Drug, sup, 217.72; Strasburger, Linda, reimb, 5.64; The Scale People, ser, 133.95; Tusler, Cindy, reimb, 16.13; US Food Service, sup, 1,905.15; Varn, Michael, reimb, 444.83; Verizon, ser, 33.20; Wess, Paul, ser, 2,400.00; West Payment Center ,sup, 228.50; Westco, sup, 2,627.90; Winter, Trudy, reimb, 117.36; Xerox, ser, 1,063.81. GENERAL TOTAL $51,170.51.

ROAD

Bottorff Farms, sup, 839.05; Business Connection, sup, 14.88; Century Link, ser, 65.95; City of Gordon, ser, 99.60; City of Rushville, ser, 88.40; Delux Radiator, sup, 150.00; Floyd’s Sales & Service, sup, 32.03; Frontier Supply Inc., sup, 95.70; Gordon True Value, sup, 75.30; Great Plains Comm., ser, 99.46; Great Western Tire, sup, 14744.40; Hay Springs Lumber, sup, 18.98; Hay Springs Water Dept., ser, 98.46; Hinn’s Hardware & Furniture, sup, 202.45; Hinn’s Gordon Auto, sup, 117.85; Hinn’s Rushville Auto, sup, 218.28; Homestead Building Supply, sup, 30.81; Hull, Donald & Cleo, sup, 839.05; Ideal Linen Supply, sup, 63.68; Inland Truck Parts, sup, 487.56; Interstate Batteries of BH, sup, 578.75; John Deere Financial, sup, 226.03; Kuester, Tom, reimb, 56.74; NE Dept. of Revenue, ser, 1782.00; NMC, sup, 194.39; NPPD, ser, 279.59; Panhandle Rural Electric, ser, 180.51; Power Plan, sup, 49.91; Rushville Service Center, ser, 529.03; Sahling Kenworth, Inc., sup, 92.79; Scott Manufacturers, sup, 313.70; Source Gas, ser, 679.29; Tallon, Clayton, sup, 1469.20; Wahlstrom Ford Inc., ser, 2032.37; Westco, sup, 1556.05; Wright Express, sup, 5333.65; Y7, LLC, sup, 782.08; Yardley, Blaine, ser, 1750.00. ROAD TOTAL $36,297.97.

INHERITANCE

Kustom Rock Crushing, ser, 19190.00. INHERITANCE TOTAL $19,190.00.

INSURANCE

First Concord Benefits, ser, 1546.23. INSURANCE TOTAL $1,546.23.

WEED

Panhandle Weed Control, ser, 50.00; Westco, sup, 58.54. WEED TOTAL $108.54.

E-911

Golden West Telecomm., ser, 50.98; Great Plains Comm., ser, 737.14. E-911 TOTAL $788.12.

Total of all claims audited, approved, and ordered paid: $109,101.37.

/s/ Geri Ann Landreth

Deputy County Clerk

Published: January 23, 2013