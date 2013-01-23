Commissioners Minutes January 3, 2013

The Sheridan County Board of Commissioners met in regular session at 9:15 A.M. in the Commissioners Office, Courthouse. All members present. Krotz stated that the meeting would be conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Nebraska Open Meeting Act a copy of which is posted on the North wall of the chamber and brochures available on the guest desk. Andersen made a motion to accept the agenda. Kling seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye. Kling made a motion to approve the minutes of 12-17-2012. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote, Krotz and Kling aye and Andersen abstaining.

As required by law the board reorganized for the coming year. The board determined that notice of Board meetings will ordinarily be published in the Sheridan County Journal Star, newspaper of record, but that it shall be considered sufficient public notice to post the date and time of the meeting in the Rushville Post Office, Security First Bank and the Courthouse lobby. (The purpose of this provision is to enable the Board to convene in those unusual circumstances when newspaper publication deadlines would otherwise be prohibitive). On January 14th the Board will consider setting the regular dates as for 2013 meetings.

The agenda for meetings of the County Board is kept continually current and is readily available for public inspection in the office of the County Clerk during normal business hours. Except for items of an emergency nature, the agenda shall not be altered later than twenty-four hours before the scheduled commencement of the meeting.

Andersen made a motion to nominate Dan Kling as Chairman and James Krotz as Vice- Chairman. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Andersen made a motion to move that the boards appointments remain the same as 2012. Kling seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye. The following appointments are as follows: Andersen-Panhandle Mental Health, Region 1 Office of Human Development, Tourism Board. Kling-Solid Waste Agency of Northwest Nebraska, Aging Office of West em Nebraska, Panhandle Public Health, Panhandle Area Development District. Krotz-Northwest Community Action Partnership, Region 23 Emergency Management, Generations in Volunteer Service (GIVE), Extension Board.

Kling made a motion to designate Sheridan County Journal Star as the official newspaper of record. Andersen seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Kling made a motion for Security First Banks, First National Bank Gordon and Bank of the West as designated official depository banks for county funds. Andersen seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Andersen made a motion to designate County Clerk, Sindy L. Coburn, as contact person and Geri Ann Landreth Deputy County Clerk as alternate contact person for Nebraska Intergovernmental Risk Management Agency. Kling seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Road Superintendent Tom Kuester informed the Board that requests for bids have been published for the purchase of two gravel trailers, for the hauling of approximately 120 loads of red rock gravel from South Dakota, and for the sealing of cracks in approximately 8 miles of blacktop roads. The bids will be opened on the January 14th meeting.

Adjourn: 10:40 A.M.

Attest: Geri Ann Landreth

Deputy Co. Clerk

James Krotz

Chairman

Published: January 23, 2013