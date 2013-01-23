Meeting Notice Northwest Rural Public Power District Board of Directors January 31, 2013

Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Northwest Rural Public Power District will be held at 1:00 o’clock P.M., Thursday, January 31, 2013, at the Conference Room of the Northwest Rural Public Power District office at Hay Springs, Nebraska, which meeting will be open to the public. An agenda for such meeting, kept continually current, is available for public inspection at the office of the Power District.

Dated this 23rd day of January, 2013.

Jim Johnson

Secretary

Published: January 23, 2013

 
