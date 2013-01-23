In the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska In The Matter Of The Estate Of Harvey Christian, Deceased. Notice Of Informal Probate Case No. PR 13-02
-
- Be the first to comment!
- font size decrease font size increase font size
- Published in Legals
- Read 3706 times
Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of January, 2013, in the Sheridan County, Nebraska Court, the Registrar issued a written statement of informal probate of the Will of Harvey Christian, deceased, and that Patty Shinabarger, whose address is 1615 9th Street, Rapid City, South Dakota 57701, and Neal Christian, who address is 2641 600th Road, Gordon, Nebraska 69343, have been appointed Personal Representatives of this estate. Creditors of this estate must file their claims on or before the 23rd day of March, 2013, or be forever barred.
Dated this 18th day of January, 2013.
Lynette Linders
Deputy Clerk
Quigley, Dill & Quigley Law Offices
P. O. Box 748
Valentine, Nebraska 69201
Attorneys for Personal Representatives
Published: January 23, January 30 and February 6, 2013