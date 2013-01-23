Minutes of the Regular Meeting Hay Springs Public School District #3 January 14, 2013

The Board of Education of Hay Springs Public Schools District #3 held its regular meeting on January 14, 2013, at the school cafeteria. Notice of the said meeting was published in the January 2, 2013 edition of the Sheridan County Journal Star. The meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m. by President Langford. Posting for Open Meeting Law was pointed out. Roll Call– Matt Anderson, Mike Hunzeker, Miriam Kearns, Everette Langford, Lesa Parker, and Marilyn Reed. Superintendent Pummel was also present. All motions received unanimous approval unless otherwise noted. Supt’s/Principal’s Report: The following are topics being discussed at the federal and/or state levels of legislation: e-rate funding, PPACA, income vs. sales tax, armed guards in schools, and one school district per county. The USDA has provided some flexibility in meat/meat alternates and grains. The calorie requirements remain the same. The school lunch survey conducted by Farm Bureau was reviewed. Installation of the elementary heating/cooling system is complete. The units are up and running. 618 items were collected for the local food baskets. The 3rd & 5th grade won the class competition for most cans per student. Kyli Heiting is starting a Girls on the Run Program for girls in grades 3-6th. They will meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 4pm. The separate AM & PM preschool sessions are working well. The school was issued a certificate of appreciation for hosting a Veteran’s Day Program. Derek Ginn addressed the board with concerns about the upkeep of Lister-Sage, having a custodian on duty during games, lack of school spirit, meals being offered at games, and availability of the AD. Bev Lee suggested that volunteers be asked to sweep the floor. A motion was made by Reed and seconded by Parker to approve the regular minutes of the December 10, 2012 meeting (Hunzeker – Abstained). A motion was made by Parker and seconded by Kearns to approve the agenda of the January 14, 2013 meeting. A motion was made by Reed and seconded by Parker to nominate Langford for President and Parker for Vice President. A motion was made by Parker and seconded by Kearns to nominate Anderson for Treasurer and Reed for Secretary. Langford reported that the Lister-Sage board is trying to get more keys and they are still looking into a camera system for security. No motion. The school’s security plan was reviewed. No motion. A motion was made by Parker and seconded by Anderson to approve the bills and payroll as presented. The meeting adjourned at 7:50 p.m.

The following bills and payroll were approved: Payroll $63,744.92; AFLAC $1,074.11; Alpha Rehabilitation $219.45; American Funds $2,642.96; AS Central Services $222.15; Blue Cross/Blue Shield $25,910.11; Brand-Aid $59.00; Chadron Community Hospital $157.14; Chadron Home Center $62.93; Culligan $11.50; Dawes County Clerk $50.00; ESU #13 $6,629.82; Hay Springs Lumber $793.45; Hay Springs Public Schools $275.00; Hay Springs Water $369.88; HSPS - Cash Desktop $427.08; HSPS - Hot Lunch (deductions) $731.77; HSPS - Hot Lunch $942.20; Ideal $283.62; Kim Marx $34.84; KONE $1,262.52; Lister Sage Community Operation Acct. $420.00; MarBow $61.50; Mosaic $2,742.27; National Seminars Training $199.00; NDE Early Childhood Training Center $20.00; NE Dept. of Revenue $2,549.63; NE Retirement Systems $19,202.27; NPPD $1,640.00; Occupational Therapy $604.90; Panhandle Sales & Service $480.00; Pioneer Manor $343.68; Plan Services $1,500.00; Protex Central $382.00; Quill $605.61; Quill $1,388.52; Sackers $595.85; Security First Bank - 125 Plan $1,598.25; Security First Bank - Federal $22,744.93; Security First Bank - Hay Springs $1,939.68; Security First Bank - Rapid City $827.72; Sheridan County Court $739.74; Source Gas $2,320.95; Toof’s Diesel Repair $172.53; Verizon $137.17; Walmart $83.51; Walmart $514.10; WestCo $2,507.05; Xerox $646.37.

Published: January 23, 2013