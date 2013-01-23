Meeting Notice Hay Springs Public Schools Dist. #3 February 11, 2013

The Hay Springs Public Schools District #3 Board of Education, Sheridan County, will hold their regular meeting at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, February 11, 2013, in the school cafeteria. The agenda for the said meeting is kept continually current and is available for public inspection at the Office of the Superintendent of Schools. 

Published: January 23, 2013

 
More in this category: « Board of Education Minutes District No. 81-0010 January 14, 2013 Minutes of the Regular Meeting Hay Springs Public School District #3 January 14, 2013 »

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top